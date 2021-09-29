September 29, 2021
Publish date:

Kirby Smart offers update on Scott Cochran

Georgia's special teams coordinator has been away from the team since early August.
Author:

Scott Cochran is back in Athens, Kirby Smart said Wednesday, although he will not return to the sidelines this weekend.

Ahead of the No. 2 Bulldogs showdown with No. 8 Arkansas (noon ET, ESPN), Smart said Cochran is "with us temporarily."

Expected to return in the "next couple of weeks," it's unclear if Cochran will resume his role as the Bulldogs' special teams coordinator.

"We haven’t defined all that out. Right now we’re worried about his family and safety and we’re not really concerned about that," Smart said. 

Will Muschamp has coordinated Georgia's special teams in Cochran's stead.

Smart announced on Aug. 8 that Cochran would take a leave of absence.

"Coach Cochran is currently dealing with health issues and is taking time to prioritize his mental health and well-being," Smart said at the time. "We fully support him as he takes this time to focus on his well-being."

