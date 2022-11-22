Kliff Kingsbury has made a change on his offensive staff

The Cardinals and Kliff Kingsbury have parted ways with offensive line coach / run game coordinator Sean Kugler.

Kugler was relieved of his duties following an incident in Mexico City on Saturday night, Bob McManaman shared.

The Cardinals played the 49ers in Mexico City on Monday night, and lost 38-10.

"We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home Monday morning prior to the game," Kingsbury shared with McManaman. "It's challenging anytime you make a staff change in that type of manner."

No further details have been provided at this time.

Kugler had been a part of the staff in Arizona dating back to 2019. A veteran NFL assistant, Kugler previously spent time as the head coach at UTEP from 2013-17, where he went 18-36. He's worked with offensive lines in the NFL in Detroit, Denver, Pittsburgh, and Buffalo.

