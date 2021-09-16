Player quits high school football team. His coach's response [clickbait voice] WILL SHOCK YOU

"I am so proud of you," Kurt Hines told a player who'd just quit his team.

Football is not for everybody. We in the game love to say that.

And yet, all too often, those who decide football is not for them are guilted, shamed and derided when they come to that realization.

Most often, these negative emotions are born out of a genuine place. They can see a player heading down an easier, less fruitful path and want to veer him away from a detour he can't see himself.

Football coaches do what they do because they believe in the game's power to build character and turn boys into men. The game formed me into the man I am today, why won't you let it do the same for you? Are you not tough enough? Are you scared to get out of your comfort zone? That's how we grow -- you know that, right? You must just not have what it takes.

Kurt Hines had the opportunity to have that same conversation when a player quit his Coronado High School team in Coronado, Calif. Instead, Hines turned that conversation on its head.

“I just had a young man come in and quit and I truly could not be happier,” Hines said in a tweet posted Wednesday that has since gone viral.

“He started to explain how his family has always been a football family,” Hines said. “They’ve always loved it, my father, my brother. I stopped him and asked him, ‘Do you love it?’”

"No," the player said.

“I’m so proud of you,” Hines told him.

“I saw his whole countenance change. He was smiling from ear to ear,” Hines said. “I said you’re doing the right thing. Football is not for everyone. I couldn’t be happier. Coaches, support your players if they want to be great. And If they want to be great in something other than football, support them just the same.”

Well said, Coach.