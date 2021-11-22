Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Lafayette College parting ways with John Garrett

John Garrett will not have his contract renewed at Lafayette (FCS - PA).
After five seasons under the leadership of John Garrett, Lafayette College (FCS - PA) has decided to take the program in a new direction.

In a release from the school today, Lafayette announced their decision to not renew Garrett's contract.

He leaves the program with an overall record of 15-33 record and a 13-14 record in Patriot League action.

Garrett's best finish in five seasons was a 4-8 record in 2019 where they finished second in the Patriot League with a 4-2 in-conference mark.

Before taking his first head coaching job with the Leopard, Garrett compiled a wealth of college and NFL experience ranging from working as an offensive assistant coach for the Bengals,Cardinals, Cowboys and Bucs to holding offensive coordinator roles at Oregon State and Richmond (FCS - VA). He also served in off-field roles with the Bucs (pro personnel assistant) and Bengals (scout).

John is the brother of former Cowboys head coach and current Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, and his father (Jim) was a longtime NFL assistant who had stops with the Giants, Saints, and Browns.

Veteran defensive coordinator Doug McFadden, who just finished his twelfth season with the program, will step in as interim defensive coordinator.

A national search for a new head coach at Lafayette will begin immediately, according to the school.

