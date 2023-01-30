Skip to main content

LaGrange College hires D-III coordinator as head coach

Longtime Hampden-Sydney defensive coordinator Wes Dodson will be the new head coach at LaGrange.

Wes Dodson will be the new head coach at LaGrange College, the school announced on Sunday.

LaGrange College is a Division III school in LaGrange, Ga. The Panthers compete in the Collegiate Conference of the South, and went 1-8 in 2022. LaGrange announced last month head coach Earl Chambers and three assistants would not return for the 2023 campaign. 

"From a very deep and qualified applicant pool of more than 150 candidates, Wes rose to the top," said LaGrange president Susanna Baxter. "We are confident he will fulfill our vision for an excellent DIII football program committed to our student-athletes and their academic and athletic success."

Dodson joins the program from Division III Hampden-Sydney College, where he'd coached since 2007. He spent 15 seasons as defensive coordinator, producing eight All-Americans, 33 first team all-conference honorees, three Old Dominion Athletic Conference defensive players of the year, and one ODAC rookie of the year.

"My family and I are extremely excited to join the LaGrange College family, Panther Athletics and the LaGrange community," Dodson said. "I want to thank President Baxter and Vice President Terlynn Olds for believing in me and giving me this opportunity to lead the Panther Football program. It is their vision for LaGrange College and Panther Football that excites me about this opportunity.

"We are going to build this program on the foundation of family, professionalism and citizenship. There will be an emphasis on academics with the purpose of obtaining a meaningful degree, as well as personal development. We are going to build and mold great men that the college and community will be proud of—with the ultimate goal of being a championship football program that is committed to excellence in everything we do.

"I am eager to meet the team and get started building a program together that will excite LaGrange College, the alumni and the community of LaGrange."

Dodson was a four-year letterwinner at Western Michigan as a quarterback and free safety, then started coaching as a WMU GA in 2002. He then spent 2005-06 coaching defensive backs at William & Mary before joining the H-SC staff in 2007.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Nov 18, 2017; Hattiesburg, MS, USA; Southern Miss Golden Eagles head coach Jay Hopson before their game against the Charlotte 49ers at M. M. Roberts Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Sources confirm South Alabama hiring former FBS head coach for spot on defense

Former Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson will reportedly to join Kane Wommack's staff.

By Doug Samuels
Kellen Moore

Kellen Moore will not return as Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator

Moore joined the club in 2015 as a reserve quarterback, and by 2019 was the team's offensive coordinator.

By Zach Barnett
utep miners

Sources: UTEP offensive coordinator Dave Warner resigns post with Miners

Warner had chaired the UTEP offense for each of the past two seasons

By John Brice
Jim Harbaugh

The Jim Harbaugh-NFL drama may not be over after all

More than a week after confirming his return to Michigan, Jim Harbaugh met with the Denver Broncos.

By Zach Barnett
ERic kiesau

Florida will reportedly add a former SEC coordinator to the staff

Veteran FBS offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau is reportedly set to join the Gators staff.

By Doug Samuels
Craig Bohl WYO

Sources: Craig Bohl and Wyoming expected to add UCF staffer

Craig Bohl is expected to add a staffer with SEC experience at Florida and Arkansas to his staff, sources tell FootballScoop

By Doug Samuels
(Photograph by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire)

Sources: Houston targeting new offensive line coach from AAC champion Tulane

The Cougars earlier parted ways with Brandon Jones

By John Brice
James Laurinaitis

James Laurinaitis returning to Ohio State

An all-time great Ohio State linebacker, James Laurinaitis will now help develop the next James Laurinaitis.

By Zach Barnett