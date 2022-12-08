LaGrange head coach and coordinators leave program

Earl Chambers was in his fourth season with the team.

Earl Chambers and a number of his assistant coaches have left the program, LaGrange (D-III - GA) announced today.

Chambers was in his fourth season as head coach, and just finished a 1-8 campaign this fall.

Associate head coach / defensive coordinator Kendall Todd, offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Jarred Rutherford, and wide receivers coach / special teams coordinator Brett Banfield have also left the program as well.

Defensive line coach Randy Starks and assistant coach Cory Grissom will remain with the program and "will be working closely with the team as it moves through the transition period," the school shares in their release.

The process to find a new head coach is already underway.

