Lamar announces head coaching change

The Cardinals went 1-10 in 2022 and 5-23 under head coach Blane Morgan.

Blane Morgan will not return as Lamar's head coach, the program announced Monday.

Morgan led the program for three seasons, one of them being the covid-delayed 2020 campaign. The Cardinals went 5-23 overall and 3-16 in conference play.

Finding stability has been a multi-regime challenge for the Beaumont, Texas, based program. Lamar last won a conference title in 1971 and has enjoyed two winning seasons since re-launching football in 2010 after a two-decade absence.

The Cardinals have also played musical chairs with their conference affiliation. Lamar competed in the Southland Conference through the spring of 2021, played in the WAC in fall 2021, then re-joined the Southland this past season.

"This is a results-oriented business," said Morgan. "We had our challenges and obstacles, that's for sure. Unfortunately, we didn't make enough progress fast enough. Lamar University is a wonderful place and I wish everyone involved the best moving forward."



Parker Executive Search will assist with Lamar's ongoing search.

