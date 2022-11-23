Lance Leipold reportedly agrees to terms on extension at Kansas

One of the hottest coaching candidates of the year is close to signing an extension at his school.

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, who has led a resurgence in Lawrence this year and engineered one of the most impressive turnarounds in recent memory, has reportedly agreed to terms on extension with the Jayhawks.

Pete Thamel was the first to share the news, and adds that the new deal is structured to keep him at Kansas for the long haul. Multiple outlets have since confirmed the report, adding that the new deal will take him through the 2029 season.

This fall, Kansas broke into the top 25 after a 5-0 start before dropping five of their last six games.

They currently sit at 6-5 and are bowl eligible for the first time since 2008, and Leipold is a legit coach of the year candidate.

Earlier this year, Kansas proved their commitment to the football program when they announced $300 million in facility improvements.

Leipold, who previously led programs at UW-Whitewater (D-III) and Buffalo, was believed to be a strong candidate for opening at Nebraska and Wisconsin early on in each of their respective processes.

Before taking over the Jayhawks, Leipold won 6 Division III national titles at Whitewater, where he had a 109-6 overall record. He took over at Buffalo in 2015 and went 37-33 there.

In Lawrence, Leipold went 2-10 in year one and is 6-5 so far this year.

Overall, as a head coach, Leipold has an impressive 154-53 record.

