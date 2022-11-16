Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach have some ideas on criticizing officiating without the fine

Kiffin and Leach both have great ideas on how to provide their unfiltered thoughts on officiating without angering anyone at the SEC offices.

Every conference has clear rules that discourage coaches from criticizing officiating after a game. Doing so results in a fine, which is enough (most of the time at least) to help coaches keep their critical thoughts to themselves.

Well both Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach shared some ideas this week on how they may be able to share their unfiltered thoughts on officiating without it hurting their pocketbooks.

Lane's suggestion is truly the best. But first, we'll start with Leach.

Today, while on the SEC teleconference fresh off a loss to Georgia where the Bulldogs had some controversial calls go against them, Leach was asked how he would grade officiating this season.

"That's obviously a ridiculous question. You know that unless I plan to spend some money, but I'll tell you what. You go ahead and mail me a check. I think $30,000 will cover it although I would want to check the market first. You go ahead and mail me the check, and I'll give you one heck of an answer."

Chances of that happening are slim-to-non, but I love the ingenuity.

That's got nothing on Lane though.

Earlier this week, Kiffin was asked about some hits and non-calls in their game against Alabama this past weekend - some of which got quite a bit of attention on social media, and he offered up a very creative answer.

Who knows if Lane was speaking in (thinly veiled) code there, or if he actually did talk to Dart's mom.

Knowing what we know about , my money is on that first scenario.