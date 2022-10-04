Lane Kiffin asked Twitter for some creative video edits, and got everything he wanted (...and more)

Last weekend, a clip of Chris Partridge and some more members of the Ole Miss staff celebrating went viral, and Lane Kiffin took to Twitter to ask for some creative help...and he got it.

As you would expect in the SEC, Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss are staffed to the gills with support staff that help with everything from recruiting, to personnel, to their creative team pumping out videos and edited photos.

That didn't stop everyone's favorite major college coach on Twitter from asking for a little extra help from social media though.

After this clip went viral of Chris Partridge and some more Ole Miss staffers celebrating up in the box the moment their defense sealed a win over Kentucky last weekend, Lane sent out this tweet asking for some creative help from the Twitterverse.

Some creative folks on Twitter took the opportunity to tie in the clip to some classic movie and pop culture scenes, and the results are fantastic.

Here are a few of the better ones.