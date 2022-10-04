Skip to main content

Lane Kiffin asked Twitter for some creative video edits, and got everything he wanted (...and more)

Last weekend, a clip of Chris Partridge and some more members of the Ole Miss staff celebrating went viral, and Lane Kiffin took to Twitter to ask for some creative help...and he got it.

As you would expect in the SEC, Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss are staffed to the gills with support staff that help with everything from recruiting, to personnel, to their creative team pumping out videos and edited photos.

That didn't stop everyone's favorite major college coach on Twitter from asking for a little extra help from social media though.

After this clip went viral of Chris Partridge and some more Ole Miss staffers celebrating up in the box the moment their defense sealed a win over Kentucky last weekend, Lane sent out this tweet asking for some creative help from the Twitterverse.

Some creative folks on Twitter took the opportunity to tie in the clip to some classic movie and pop culture scenes, and the results are fantastic.

Here are a few of the better ones.

You May Like

Paul Chryst

Paul Chryst, Wisconsin agreed to vastly reduced buyout of the fired coach's contract terms

Even in the end, Paul Chryst proved himself perhaps the ultimate Wisconsin Badger.

By John Brice
deion shades

Why Deion Sanders is on a crusade to help rival coaches gain footing in college football

Sanders is passionately speaking on behalf of HBCU, SWAC coaches

By John Brice
Mike Terwillinger

Long (and we do mean long) time East Stroudsburg coach Mike Terwilinger celebrates 500th game as a Warrior

A former record-setting quarterback, a multi-decade assistant coach, and also the father of a former record-setting quarterback and the current East Stroudsburg head coach, Mike Terwillinger is the ultimate Program Guy in college football.

By Zach Barnett
Madison.com

Sifting through the stunning move at Wisconsin, discussing Jim Leonhard's chance, potential candidates for the Badgers

Leonhard has a 7-game tryout, but there's no shortage of interest in this prime position

By John Brice
IMG_2850

UPDATE: Sources tell FootballScoop it's first-ever public admission by conference for 'significant errors,' reprimands officials in key rivalry contest

Watch play that prompted a 15-minute review and turned around the Furman-Samford game

By John Brice
Colorado

Podcast: Talking through the Colorado head coaching candidates

The Colorado search could go in a number of directions, and the Scott, John and Zach from the FootballScoop staff talk through 'em all.

By Zach Barnett
buyout tracker-1 (1)

FBS Head Coach Buyout Tracker (2022-23)

Track all the buyouts owed to fired FBS head coaches here.

By Doug Samuels
Wisconsin Chryst

Paul Chryst has been let go

Paul Chryst, who won three Big Ten titles and 72% of his games leading the program, is out in Madison.

By Doug Samuels