Lane, Chris Kiffin to reunite at Ole Miss, per report

The hiring will mark Chris Kiffin's second stint at Ole Miss and his third on Lane's staff.

Chris Kiffin is set to join Lane's staff at Ole Miss, according to a report Thursday from Chase Parham of Rivals.

Aside from, obviously, growing up together -- Lane is seven years Chris's senior -- this will be the brothers' third time on the same staff, all with Lane as head coach and Chris as an assistant.

Chris was a defensive assistant on Lane's 2010 USC staff, and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach on Lane's 2017 Florida Atlantic staff. That 2017 campaign saw the Owls go on an undefeated run through Conference USA and win the Boca Raton Bowl.

Chris Kiffin left Boca after the 2017 campaign for the NFL. He was the San Francisco 49ers' pass rush specialist in 2018-19, and the Cleveland Browns' defensive line coach for the past two seasons.

This will also be Chris Kiffin's second stint in Oxford. He was the defensive line coach and defensive recruiting coordinator under Hugh Freeze from 2012-16.

Ole Miss lost co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach DJ Durkin to Texas A&M, so Kiffin figures to slide into the open 'backers spot, though co-defensive coordinator Chris Partridge could get a bump to the sole defensive coordinator title.

That remains to be seen. In the meantime, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.