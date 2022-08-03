Lane Kiffin has some advice your quarterback battle

Lane Kiffin has successfully managed to pass the baton from one high profile quarterback to the next at some high profile spot, and he has some advice for your quarterback battle.

Sooner or later, a time will come where you enter this time of year with a giant question mark at the quarterback position.

With two years under his belt in Oxford, and coming off a 10-win season last fall, Lane Kiffin is entering a season like that at Ole Miss with sophomores Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart battling it out for the starting spot, where there are pretty significant shoes to fill.

Asked recently if he'd consider a two-quarterback system as they look to replace 3rd round pick, and three-year starter, Matt Corral, Kiffin shared some advice on quarterback competitions.

"We're always going to look at everything and what's best for the team and not do things because we've done them before," Kiffin shared with reporters after their first practice.

"I think people pull them too fast. It's not like a pitcher who goes in and then pitches four days later. There's a lot of mental stuff to playing quarterback."

"When you get pulled, that's a big deal. You've got to make sure he's had every opportunity and that what's happening is actually his fault."

Kiffin would go on to share that there's a difference between your quarterback making unforced errors and a guy that is struggling because the team around him is struggling.

His personal approach is to not pull a quarterback after a few interceptions because he wants to take the whole situation, from the protection to possible route running miscues by the receivers, into account.

As a coordinator, and head coach - with stops at places like USC and Alabama - Kiffin has successfully orchestrated more than a handful of high-profile passing's of the baton from one high profile quarterback to the next.

There aren't many guys that have been around as long as Lane that think a two-quarterback system is what is going to work best, but Kiffin's work with quarterbacks over the years will have a lot of folks watching how things develop with the Rebels.