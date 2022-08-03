Skip to main content

Lane Kiffin has some advice your quarterback battle

Lane Kiffin has successfully managed to pass the baton from one high profile quarterback to the next at some high profile spot, and he has some advice for your quarterback battle.

Sooner or later, a time will come where you enter this time of year with a giant question mark at the quarterback position.

With two years under his belt in Oxford, and coming off a 10-win season last fall, Lane Kiffin is entering a season like that at Ole Miss with sophomores Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart battling it out for the starting spot, where there are pretty significant shoes to fill.

Asked recently if he'd consider a two-quarterback system as they look to replace 3rd round pick, and three-year starter, Matt Corral, Kiffin shared some advice on quarterback competitions.

"We're always going to look at everything and what's best for the team and not do things because we've done them before," Kiffin shared with reporters after their first practice. 

"I think people pull them too fast. It's not like a pitcher who goes in and then pitches four days later. There's a lot of mental stuff to playing quarterback."

"When you get pulled, that's a big deal. You've got to make sure he's had every opportunity and that what's happening is actually his fault."

Kiffin would go on to share that there's a difference between your quarterback making unforced errors and a guy that is struggling because the team around him is struggling.

His personal approach is to not pull a quarterback after a few interceptions because he wants to take the whole situation, from the protection to possible route running miscues by the receivers, into account.

As a coordinator, and head coach - with stops at places like USC and Alabama - Kiffin has successfully orchestrated more than a handful of high-profile passing's of the baton from one high profile quarterback to the next.

There aren't many guys that have been around as long as Lane that think a two-quarterback system is what is going to work best, but Kiffin's work with quarterbacks over the years will have a lot of folks watching how things develop with the Rebels.

You May Like

Campbell

Campbell leaving Big South for CAA

The Camels are loading up their humps and preparing to move up a level in FCS.

By Zach Barnett3 hours ago
Joe Gillespie

The 15 most important assistant coaching hires of 2022 -- No. 13: Joe Gillespie, TCU

For the first time in a quarter century, someone other than Gary Patterson is the brains behind the TCU defense.

By Zach Barnett6 hours ago
scots

Sources: Maryville College adding former Miami Hurricanes staffer to Scots' coaching staff

Flaherty's past work includes time with Al Golden at Miami and Jason Garrett in Dallas

By John Brice13 hours ago
Todd Berry

Todd Berry to step down as AFCA executive director

The former Illinois State, Army and ULM head coach will celebrate his 40th year in college football this fall as he begins the transition process to find the AFCA's next leader.

By Zach Barnett22 hours ago
Brian Flores

NFL completes investigation into Miami Dolphins following Brian Flores tampering, tanking claims

Flores's claims sparked an investigation that confirmed the Dolphins' plans to bring Tom Brady and Sean Payton to Miami, while they were under contract with other clubs.

By Zach BarnettAug 2, 2022
Credit: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Penn State adds former NFL assistant and college offensive coordinator to staff

James Franklin is beefing up his support staff with the addition of Charlie Frye.

By Doug SamuelsAug 2, 2022
Rob Sale 15

The 15 most important assistant coaching hires of 2022 -- No. 14: Rob Sale, Florida

At Florida, the third revolution will begin up front.

By Zach BarnettAug 2, 2022
Alice HS

The special way this high school program opens the first day of practice sets the bar for everyone else

Alice HS (TX) might not be the biggest school in Texas, but you wouldn't know that with how their community came out to welcome players to their first day of practice.

By Doug SamuelsAug 1, 2022