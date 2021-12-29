Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Lane Kiffin reportedly set to hire Charlie Weis, Jr., as offensive coordinator

This will be the third time the 28-year-old Weis has worked under Lane Kiffin.
Charlie Weis, Jr., will be the offensive coordinator at Ole Miss, Matt Zenitz of On3 reported Wednesday.

Weis replaces Jeff Lebby, who took the same job at Oklahoma, his alma mater, earlier this month.

Obviously the son of Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator Charlie Weis, Sr., the 28-year-old is now on his third offensive coordinator job.

He began coaching immediately after high school on his father's staffs at Florida and Kansas, then landed a job as an analyst at Alabama in 2015, while Lane Kiffin was leading the Crimson Tide's offensive revolution. After Kiffin landed the Florida Atlantic job, Weis spent 2017 as an analyst for the Atlanta Falcons, then joined his former boss in Boca Raton as the offensive coordinator in 2018. 

The Owls averaged 31.1 points in Weis' first season on staff, then 36.4 in his second.

When Kiffin landed the Ole Miss job after 2019, Weis joined Jeff Scott's South Florida staff in 2020. The Bulls ranked 100th and 101st nationally in scoring offense over the past two seasons.

And now Weis is set to work for Kiffin a third time. The son of a famous football coach himself, Kiffin has shown he's comfortable hiring sons of other famous football coaches -- the son (Kendal Briles) and son-in-law (Lebby) of Art Briles, and now, for a third time, the son of Charlie Weis.

