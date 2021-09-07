Lane Kiffin: "I think head coaches get too much credit."

After missing last night's win over Louisville due to COVID protocols, Lane Kiffin shares that head coaches get too much credit for what they do on game day.

Despite head coach Lane Kiffin missing the game with COVID, Ole Miss came out swinging from the get-go and handed Louisville a 43-24 defeat.

Instead of naming an acting head coach for the game, Kiffin instead decided to an unconventional approach and split the head coaching duties up among the staff.

While unconventional, with Ole Miss controlling the game from the opening kickoff, it seemed to work out pretty good. It certainly helped to have veteran presences like defensive coordinator DJ Durkin and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby each handling their business on their respective sides of the ball.

After the game, while doing a presser on the game he didn't attend virtually, Kiffin shared that he's feeling much better and once the game started, his adrenaline and focus kicked in and he actually forgot he was even sick for a while.

Interestingly enough, he also shared that he believes head coaches get too much credit sometimes.

"I think head coaches get too much credit on things. I think in-game management matters. If you're on offense or defense and you get things changed in a game and help call plays or whatever."

"But the whole being there, and the locker room speeches, you know, that don't really matter. You can have some great locker room speeches and go out there and they have better players than you, and it don't matter."

"So I think part of it is overrated, but it was interesting to see. If they play like that without me on the road, I'm good with it. I'll just stay here and I don't have to travel back. I can already move on to Austin Peay film right now."

The team will have to go through this week's Austin Peay prep with Kiffin still observing his quarantine, but he's set to return and coach in this weekend's game.

See his full comments in the clip below.

This morning, Lane jokingly tweeted that Warren Sapp was actually the head coach last night and he helped to get the defense back on track.

In typical Lane fashion, he also managed to slide in a "sissy blue" mention in that tweet. LSU and Ed Orgeron will travel to Ole Miss on October 23rd, so there will be a lot of eyes on whether Lane will have the Rebels in their powder blues for that one after Orgeron's pregame comments to a UCLA fan bit him heading into their game with the Bruins.