Skip to main content

Lane Kiffin, college football's P.T. Barnum, has a new slogan: Transfer To The Sip

After popularizing 'Come to the' school slogans, Kiffin is mixing it up

There are those coaches, schools and sports information departments who market their various athletics programs.

And, then, there is Lane Kiffin.

College football’s resident P.T. Barnum was at it again on his Twitter account, the one Kiffin has driven to more than a half-million followers.

Kiffin has used his social media presence with aplomb to highlight the football programs he has represented in recent years, from his inaugural #ComeToTheFAU slogan at Florida Atlantic to his quickly adapted #ComeToTheSip motto in his current role atop Ole Miss football – fresh off a record-setting, 10-win regular season under its second-year coach Kiffin.

Kiffin’s talked smack to rival schools, good-naturedly offering Thursday to race Tennessee Vols coach Josh Heupel in their respective university jets out of Birmingham, Alabama, after the Southeastern Conference’s winter gathering of its football coaches.

Later in the evening, Kiffin showcased pieces of his new wardrobe that feature what might be Kiffin’s next viral hashtag: “Transfer to the Sip.”

In college football’s burgeoning new era of student-athlete freedom, no program had a more decorated haul of transplanted newcomers than Kiffin’s Rebels after the 2021 season. Ole Miss added former five-star quarterback Jaxson Dart from USC and former five-star tailback Zach Evans from TCU, among a bevy of experienced newcomers who gave the Rebels what has been widely hailed as college football’s top transfer class.

You May Like

nick

Sources: Popular former Notre Dame player, assistant to join Clark Lea's Vanderbilt staff

Nick Lezynski is set to join the Commodores as linebackers coach

1 hour ago
Bryan Harsin

Report: Auburn to keep Bryan Harsin

Unsatisfied with Harsin's job performance one season in, all Auburn accomplished this week was making his job that much harder.

2 hours ago
SEC

Despite COVID-19 pandemic impacts, SEC distributing record $54.6 million to members

In less than seven years' time, the SEC has nearly doubled its distribution to member schools

20 hours ago
Bryan Harsin

Bryan Harsin dodges cameras as he leaves SEC head coaches meeting

Even goldfish think the Auburn head coach is living in a fishbowl right now.

22 hours ago
Lovie Smith

The Houston Texans reportedly don't plan to hire a defensive coordinator

The Texans are reportedly settling on Lovie Smith juggling head coach and defensive coordinator responsibilities.

Feb 10, 2022
Chris Kiffin

Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator Chris Kiffin reportedly heading back to NFL

Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator Chris Kiffin reportedly heading back to NFLDraft SharePreviewPublish

Feb 10, 2022
TCU

Sources: TCU plucking D-line coach from new Louisiana Tech staff

JaMarkus McFarland, who left Stephen F. Austin for Louisiana Tech earlier this winter, in now leaving La Tech for TCU.

Feb 10, 2022
Ola Adams Nova

Temple reportedly losing co-defensive coordinator Ola Adams to NFL opportunity

Temple co-defensive coordinator Ola Adams spent last season as an FCS defensive coordinator, and is now reportedly heading to the NFL.

Feb 10, 2022