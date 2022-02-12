Skip to main content

Sources: Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss adding special teams coordinator from Marshall

Jeremy Springer has carved a reputation as one of the nation's top young teams coaches

Lane Kiffin is on the verge of again having a complete Ole Miss staff.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Kiffin is hiring Jeremy Springer to become the Rebels’ special teams coordinator.

Most recently head of special teams at Marshall, where Charles Huff had a break-through first season as head coach, Springer had spent the three previous seasons running special teams for Kevin Sumlin with the Arizona Wildcats.

Additionally, Springer worked at Texas A&M with noted special teams ace Jeff Banks and at UTEP, Springer’s alma mater.

In his lone season with the Thundering Herd, Springer directed particularly effective units blocking kicks. Marshall tied for 10th nationally with four blocked kicks and also blocked a punt.

During his stint at A&M with Banks, Springer helped the Aggies rank among the nation’s leaders in multiple special teams categories.

