Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss troll Arkansas, Sam Pittman after Rebels' dramatic win

With each team needing to bounce back, Ole Miss rang up 52 points - and stopped a decisive two-point attempt on the game's final snap.

After he had told a national television audience his team had earned some popcorn, and after Ole Miss' official football Twitter account had trolled Arkansas with its own clip to “turn that damn jukebox on” to celebrate victory, Lane Kiffin broke down his Rebels' bounce-back win.

“They went for two; we stopped 'em on that,” Kiffin said. “Stopped 'em on one play in the second half, so that's a good thing at the right time.”

Kiffin was so moribund that he had to clarify the game's outcome.

“In case it doesn't feel like it, we did win,” Kiffin said.

But Kiffin was miffed that his defense allowed Arkansas' offense to gash the Rebels for 676 yards' offense, 350 from a ground attack that averaged 6 yards per carry.

“Obviously there's some discouraging parts when you give up 676 yards to an offense that didn't score last week,” Kiffin said of the Razorbacks, who last week were shut out 37-0 at Georgia. “But I think when you want a championship program you don't see here and say everything's great because you won the game on one play. So there are some good things. I thought we played good first-half defense. The quarterback, our theme was put everything you have into each play. He did that.

“The guy led by example.”

The Rebels and Razorbacks combined for 1,287 yards' offense and 14 touchdowns in their Southeastern Conference tilt.

Victory was a bit of atonement for Ole Miss, which last year lost to the Hogs by a dozen points and saw quarterback Matt Corral throw six picks in a seven-turnover performance.

“This was 12 months,” Kiffin said of this game preparation. “When you get embarrassed like we did a year ago, at least me offensively, we're going to try to figure out everything we can to beat you. … Think that's probably why you saw so much excitement, things were hitting and some stuff had never been done by us.

“We studied what hurt Iowa State also in the Big 12 because a similar defense. That's where some of those runs that you saw, some of those runs that hit with Snoop (Conner) and different blocking schemes. We went from 12 months ago a seven-turnover game and basically eight turnovers with the fumbled snap to none.”