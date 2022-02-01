Lane Kiffin: NIL deals pushing college football to salary cap

Kiffin's Ole Miss transfer haul is considered the nation's best with multiple five-stars

So this signing day isn't remotely as dramatic.

It's still a second signing day/week/period whatever.

It's still another opportunity, in the offseason of college football no less, to allow Lane Kiffin to impart his wit and wisdom, mostly his unfiltered views, about the sport.

And that's precisely what Kiffin did Tuesday afternoon, in an appearance promoting the Ole Miss Rebels' rather prodigious signing haul from the NCAA's Transfer Portal.

Earlier Tuesday, Ole Miss formally announced the signings of 13 transfers who are part of the program's overall infusion of 31 new players.

Even with that success, which included landing former consensus five-star quarterback Jaxson Dart from USC; five-star running back Zach Evans from TCU; four-star tight end Michael Trigg, USC, Kiffin cautioned against his sport's legalized, if not completely unregulated, new signing class model.

"We don't have the funding resources as some schools with the (Name, Image and Likeness), deals," Kiffin said. "Somehow, they're going to have to control NIL."

Though not expressly stated, Kiffin presumably meant the NCAA as "they."

Ole Miss' now third-year coach also likened the current climate to an NFL without salary caps or signing rules. He landed a shot against Southeastern Conference Western Division rival Texas A&M, with the Aggies positioned for the nation's top signing haul per multiple services.

"What would the NFL look like if two or three teams could pay 10 times more in salary cap?," Kiffin asked. "There are schools with no shot to recruit certain players. If a class has an average of $25 million, that's $1 million per person.

"In NFL free agency, players go to the most money. These kids are 17, 18, and they're going to go where they get paid the most."

The Aggies' class features as many as six five-star prospects and some 18 four-star prospects, a talent-laden haul that left Kiffin to muse, "I joked that I didn't know if Texas A&M incurred a luxury tax with how much they (allegedly) paid for their signing class."