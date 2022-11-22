Lane Kiffin takes aim at a reporter who says he's off to Auburn

After a reporter shared "breaking" news about Lane leaving after the Egg Bowl for Auburn, Lane clapped back in the most perfect way.

The rumors stating Lane Kiffin as the top candidate for Auburn have been swirling even before the Tigers parted ways with Bryan Harsin.

With "silly season" about to kick into high gear with the regular season wrapping up this weekend, and the rush to "be first" too much for some contain, one local Mississippi reporter decided to tweet "BREAKING" news regarding Kiffin and Auburn.

Lane wasn't having it, and shot it down in short order.

But that wasn't all.

Lane being Lane, took things a step further in the most perfect way.

Buckle up folks. Lane weighing in on rumors, while also not definitively saying "I'm staying at Ole Miss" could make for loads of fun.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.