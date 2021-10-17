October 17, 2021
Publish date:

Kiffin 'Just glad I didn't get hit with those golf balls' after Ole Miss escapes Rocky Top

Tennessee fans, angry at a controversial fourth-down call, pelted the Neyland Stadium turf with foreign objects, including a golf ball that Kiffin pocketed, in a delay that lasted some 20 minutes with less than a minute to play in Ole Miss' win.
Author:

Lane Kiffin had absorbed all the throws from fans along the east sideline Saturday night in Tennessee's Neyland Stadium.

The debris tossed after a controversial fourth-down stop for Kiffin's Ole Miss defense and a fourth-down shortcoming for the Vols' offense included numerous water bottles, beer cans, a French's mustard bottle and … a golf ball.

Yellow. That Kiffin picked up and placed in his pocket. Then his Rebels deposited a nail-biting, 31-26 win – the program's first on Rocky Top since 1983.

When it all ended, and officials resumed the game after a 20-minute delay, Ole Miss still had to withstand Joe Milton's scrambled heave into the end zone off the fingertips of Cedric Tillman and then Milton's ill-advised decision to scramble and scamper out of bounds beyond the 10-yard line and with no time left on the clock.

Game over.

“Relief,” Kiffin told SEC Network's Cole Cubelic during his on-field postgame interview, moments before Kiffin tossed his Ole Miss visor to a Vols' fan in the south end zone. “I don't know if I'm more excited that we found a way to win or that I didn't get hit with the golf balls they were throwing at me.

“Our defense rose to the occasion. We did horrible on offense there by not finishing off. Great job, the quarterback (Matt Corral) battled with a ton of injuries around him. We had basically four starters didn't play on offense. Electric crowd. This is a great place with great fans.”

UT Chancellor Donde Plowman posted a statement on the mayhem almost immediately after the game, and she followed up her first message with a second message in which she vowed to apologize to Ole Miss Chancellor Glenn Boyce.

Though Corral threw his first interception of the season – and by extension, the first by an Ole Miss quarterback in the 2021 campaign – the Heisman Trophy candidate also closed with 426 yards' total offense.

That included Corral's career-high 195 rushing yards. Kiffin said the Rebels “basically played” without four offensive starters, including a pair of Corral's top offensive weapons.

But he had told Cubelic before the game, “We got No. 2 (Corral), so we'll be all right.”

Still, as administrators from both schools and on-field officials huddled during the last-minute melee that resulted when Vols' tight end Jacob Warren was ruled down a half-yard short of what would have been a drive-extending fourth-down conversion, Kiffin said he simply tried to keep his squad focused.

“They were just throwing stuff,” Kiffin said of the fans. “I just said put your helmets on and let's play. Actually their people came over to move us off. Some people I knew before (from Kiffin's 2009 season as the Vols' head coach) that were worried about us.

“It is what it is. They're passionate fans and they're 100,000 people who came to see the show. Didn't end up the way they wanted. It is what it is.”

You May Like

pittman aub

Watch: Controversial no-fumble call again goes against Arkansas in loss to Auburn

For the second year in a row, Arkansas was on the wrong end of a no-fumble call that could have made a difference in the Razorbacks' loss to Auburn.

7 hours ago
DBaker18_ppcr-300

Pro Football Hall of Fame's Baker retiring immediately

David Baker, the iconic figure known for his personable delivery of Pro Football Hall of Fame honors to new recipients, is retiring as the president and executive director.

11 hours ago
Screen Shot 2021-10-16 at 12.23.48 AM

Shooting during Mobile, Alabama high school game leaves four injured, one critically

Multiple media reports and video captured the horrific tragedy late Friday night in Alabama's fourth-largest city, the second shooting in two years there during a prep football game.

11 hours ago
freeman

Marcus Freeman: 'The Gold Standard' Notre Dame assistant driven for success

Notre Dame's defensive coordinator is on a track to becoming a head coach. It's a matter of when, not if, say those who know him best.

Oct 15, 2021
David Beaty

David Beaty exits NCAA purgatory, announces return to coaching

"Today's just a great day for my family and I," the ex-Kansas coach said, officially freed on Thursday to once again pursue his coaching career.

Oct 14, 2021
Nick Saban

USA Today releases 2021 edition of highest-paid FBS head coaches

College football's highest-paid coach is also its biggest bargain.

Oct 14, 2021
Lane Kiffin

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 7

The only website brave enough to pick all the major college football games is back at it once again.

Oct 15, 2021
Andre Patterson Vikings

Vikings assistant's message of hope and navigating life shines bright amid tragic shooting at St. Paul bar

Andre Patterson, a coaching veteran with nearly 40 years of experience, shares an inspiring answer of hope when asked if he feels his work in the community has been "in vain" after the tragic shooting at a St. Paul bar that left one dead and injured 14 others.

Oct 14, 2021