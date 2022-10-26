Skip to main content

Lane goes full Lane in advance of Texas A&M game

Referencing DJ Durkin's move from his team to Jimbo Fisher's, Lane went there.

Texas A&M is down bad right now. Losers of three straight, with all sorts of reports and rumors of locker room issues compiling everything going wrong on the field.

Enter Lane Kiffin and the 15th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels.

Coming off a 45-20 loss at LSU, Ole Miss may or may not be the team A&M wants to face on Saturday. (Vegas has the Rebels a 1.5-point favorite in College Station.) But Lane is definitely not the coach you want to face right now if you're Texas A&M -- or, at least Lane is not the coach you want to talk about you right now.

Saturday is the first Rebels-Aggies meeting since defensive coordinator DJ Durkin left Oxford for College Station, and Kiffin had this so say about it.

Kiffin said also dished out a heaping helping of rat poison. 

“We’re getting ready to go play probably one of the top five rosters in America,” Kiffin said, via the Houston Chronicle

“These guys are ultra-talented and we’re going to play in one of the top five hardest places to play.”

Following A&M's loss to South Carolina on Saturday, Jimbo Fisher made the odd point that the Aggies hung with the Gamecocks throughout, despite the fact Texas A&M was almost unanimously expected to win the game. 

Lane brought that line up, his vocal chords dripping in sarcasm. 

“Like Jimbo said, they were close in the game,” Kiffin said. “It’s not like they got blown out.”

No. 15 Ole Miss and Texas A&M face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night (SEC Network). 

