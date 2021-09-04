September 4, 2021
Publish date:

Lane Kiffin to miss season opener

After developing a breakthrough case of COVID with mild symptoms, Lane Kiffin will miss the season opener against Louisville Monday night.
Author:

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will miss the season opener after testing positive for COVID. 

Kiffin and Ole Miss were among the first programs in college football to share that they were 100% vaccinated within the program.

In a statement, Kiffin shared:

"I am grateful to be vaccinated and experiencing over mild symptoms. So much so, I debated over being tested, but I'm relieved that I did. I'm proud of our program's commitment to vaccination, and as a result, there are currently no other cases to report or team members expected to miss the game."

The Rebels will open against Louisville Monday night in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff in Atlanta.

A disappointed Kiffin shared on College GameDay that coaches will split the roles on Monday night to cover for his absence, and they have not named an acting head coach for that game.

