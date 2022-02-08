Las Vegas Raiders Staff Tracker (2021-22)
Jon Gruden was fired after some controversial decade old emails were brought to light back in October. Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia stepped in and led the team to a 7-5 finish down the stretch, and was a finalist for the head coaching job.
However, when the dust settled Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels ended up being the choice to lead the franchise forward.
Here, on the Raiders Staff Tracker Page, we'll keep track of the hires to McDaniels' staff and recap the 2021 staff.
2022 HEAD COACH: JOSH MCDANIELS
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBD
QUARTERBACKS
BO HARDEGREE
New England Patriots Offensive Assistant
RUNNING BACKS
TBD
WIDE RECEIVERS
TBD
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBD
TIGHT ENDS
TBD
2021 STAFF:
Greg Olson (OC)
Edgar Bennett (WRs)
Nick Holz (Assistant WRs)
Tom Cable (OL)
Cameron Clemmons (Assistant OL)
Austin King (TEs)
Offensive Assistant: Taver Johnson
Senior Offensive Assistant: John Morton
Offensive Quality Control: Tim Berbenich
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
PATRICK GRAHAM
New York Giants DC
LINEBACKERS
TBD
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBD
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBD
2021 STAFF:
Gus Bradley (DC)
Rod Marinelli (DL)
Travis Smith (Assistant DL)
Ron Milus (DBs)
Addison Lynch (Assistant DBs)
Richard Smith (LBs)
Defensive Quality Control: Ryan Milus
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBD
2021 STAFF:
Rich Bisaccia (STC / Interim HC)
Byron Storer (Assistant ST)
SUPPORT STAFF
TBA
2021 STAFF:
AJ Neibel (Head S&C)
D'Anthony Batiste (S&C assistant)
Deuce Gruden (S&C assistant)
Rick Slate (S&C assistant)