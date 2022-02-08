Skip to main content

Las Vegas Raiders Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how Josh McDaniels is filling his staff via this page.
RAIDERS - Staff Tracker

Jon Gruden was fired after some controversial decade old emails were brought to light back in October. Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia stepped in and led the team to a 7-5 finish down the stretch, and was a finalist for the head coaching job.

However, when the dust settled Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels ended up being the choice to lead the franchise forward.

Here, on the Raiders Staff Tracker Page, we'll keep track of the hires to McDaniels' staff and recap the 2021 staff.

2022 HEAD COACH: JOSH MCDANIELS

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBD

QUARTERBACKS
BO HARDEGREE
New England Patriots Offensive Assistant

RUNNING BACKS
TBD

WIDE RECEIVERS
TBD

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBD

TIGHT ENDS
TBD

2021 STAFF:
Greg Olson (OC)
Edgar Bennett (WRs)
Nick Holz (Assistant WRs)
Tom Cable (OL)
Cameron Clemmons (Assistant OL)
Austin King (TEs)

Offensive Assistant: Taver Johnson
Senior Offensive Assistant: John Morton
Offensive Quality Control: Tim Berbenich

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
PATRICK GRAHAM
New York Giants DC

LINEBACKERS
TBD

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBD

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBD

2021 STAFF:
Gus Bradley (DC)
Rod Marinelli (DL)
Travis Smith (Assistant DL)
Ron Milus (DBs)
Addison Lynch (Assistant DBs)
Richard Smith (LBs)

Defensive Quality Control: Ryan Milus

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBD

2021 STAFF:
Rich Bisaccia (STC / Interim HC)
Byron Storer (Assistant ST)

SUPPORT STAFF
TBA

2021 STAFF:
AJ Neibel (Head S&C)
D'Anthony Batiste (S&C assistant)
Deuce Gruden (S&C assistant)
Rick Slate (S&C assistant)

Tags
terms:
raidersStaff Trackerjosh mcdaniels

You May Like

Dennis Allen Saints

Dennis Allen reportedly lands head coaching job in New Orleans

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is reportedly being promoted to replace Sean Payton in New Orleans.

2 hours ago
mason

Despite pay cut in leaving Auburn, Derek Mason to become Oklahoma State's top-paid assistant

Mason was set to make $1.5 million as Auburn's defensive coordinator

4 hours ago
Scott Frost

Scott Frost lands key recruiting staffer from Baylor

Vince Guinta is leaving Dave Aranda's Baylor staff for a senior-level position on Scott Frost's staff at Nebraska.

4 hours ago
Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow's advice to young athletes: "Work in silence."

Burrow's advice could be a real life lesson to a generation raised on "Pics or it didn't happen."

5 hours ago
Lovie Smith

Texans reportedly finalizing deal to make Lovie Smith new head coach

The Texans are reportedly closing in on finalizing one of the more interesting NFL head coaching searches of recent memory.

6 hours ago
Bryan Harsin

Auburn releases statement regarding football program

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the status of Bryan Harsin after one season at Auburn, and now the school has decided to release a statement.

8 hours ago
Joe Schaefer

Sources: Texas A&M to hire FCS defensive coordinator to off-field staff

Youngstown State defensive coordinator Joe Schaefer will join the Texas A&M staff, sources tell FootballScoop, and YSU is hiring a D2 coordinator with Ohio ties to replace him.

9 hours ago
Jake Spavital TX State

Texas State reportedly making changes on the offensive side of the ball

Jake Spavital is making some changes on the offensive side of the ball heading into a critical fourth season.

9 hours ago