Las Vegas Raiders Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how Josh McDaniels is filling his staff via this page.

Jon Gruden was fired after some controversial decade old emails were brought to light back in October. Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia stepped in and led the team to a 7-5 finish down the stretch, and was a finalist for the head coaching job.

However, when the dust settled Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels ended up being the choice to lead the franchise forward.

Here, on the Raiders Staff Tracker Page, we'll keep track of the hires to McDaniels' staff and recap the 2021 staff.

2022 HEAD COACH: JOSH MCDANIELS

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBD

QUARTERBACKS

BO HARDEGREE

New England Patriots Offensive Assistant

RUNNING BACKS

TBD

WIDE RECEIVERS

TBD

OFFENSIVE LINE

TBD

TIGHT ENDS

TBD

2021 STAFF:

Greg Olson (OC)

Edgar Bennett (WRs)

Nick Holz (Assistant WRs)

Tom Cable (OL)

Cameron Clemmons (Assistant OL)

Austin King (TEs)

Offensive Assistant: Taver Johnson

Senior Offensive Assistant: John Morton

Offensive Quality Control: Tim Berbenich

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

PATRICK GRAHAM

New York Giants DC

LINEBACKERS

TBD



DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBD

DEFENSIVE LINE

TBD

2021 STAFF:

Gus Bradley (DC)

Rod Marinelli (DL)

Travis Smith (Assistant DL)

Ron Milus (DBs)

Addison Lynch (Assistant DBs)

Richard Smith (LBs)

Defensive Quality Control: Ryan Milus





SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBD

2021 STAFF:

Rich Bisaccia (STC / Interim HC)

Byron Storer (Assistant ST)

SUPPORT STAFF

TBA

2021 STAFF:

AJ Neibel (Head S&C)

D'Anthony Batiste (S&C assistant)

Deuce Gruden (S&C assistant)

Rick Slate (S&C assistant)