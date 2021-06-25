Lawsuit hammers LSU, Orgeron on handling of rape, sexual misconduct allegations

Both the administrative and athletics departments at LSU, including head football coach Ed Orgeron, are being blasted in the latest filing of an ongoing class action lawsuit against the school that alleges a conspiracy to cover up rapes, among other allegations.
LSU – both its administration and athletics departments – continues to be put on blast and face heinous allegations of ignoring reports of sexual violence on the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, campus according to an amended lawsuit highlighted by multiple reports Friday afternoon.

The latest in the ongoing legal battle, which in April saw seven women file a class-action lawsuit, includes more pointed allegations against an individual reported to be former Tigers star running back LSU and also again drives home allegations against current LSU football coach Ed Orgeron.

Per Friday's filings, three additional woman opened up about alleged sexual battery by both a pair of Tigers' former football players and a university professor, The Advocate noted.

The amendment also renews allegations that Orgeron both knew about the rape allegations against Guice, who also has faced sexual misconduct charges in the NFL that were recently dismissed in court after a civil settlement but who also remains unsigned, and that Orgeron encouraged the allegations to be ignored.

“Orgeron responded by telling Robertson’s boyfriend to not be upset because 'everybody’s girlfriend sleeps with other people'" per the original lawsuit, an allegation that Orgeron denied via statement.

Friday's addition also alleges that Orgeron knew about the rape allegations and failed to report them to LSU's Title IX office.

The latest developments in the lawsuit also list the Limited Liability Company (LLC) founded four years ago by Orgeron, Kelly Orgeron and agent William Nielson. The entity is registered as “O” The Rosy Finch Boyz, LLC and both Ed and Kelly are listed as officers/members of the LLC.

Per opencorporates.com, which is billed as “The open database of the corporate world,” the “O” Rosy Finch Boyz, LLC, is currently considered “ active not in good standing for failure to file an annual report.”

Additionally, with Friday's latest filings, renewed allegations have surfaced against former LSU Dean of Students Mari Fuentes-Martin, now named as a defendant in the lawsuit, per reports, and also embattled LSU athletics veteran administrator Miriam Segar, who earlier this year was suspended three weeks without pay by the school.

The full report, including more details regarding the sexual assault allegations against Guice and multiple other football players, as well as Orgeron's alleged mishandling of the situation, can be found here on The Advocate Web site.

Mel Tucker Michigan State

Reports: Spartans, Mel Tucker adding ultra-successful prep coach to staff

Just weeks after augmenting his staff with the addition of former Wisconsin director of player personnel Saeed Khalif into the same role at Michigan State, Spartans head coach Mel Tucker reportedly has made another major move to strengthen his staff with one of the most successful high school coaches in the state of Michigan.

NC State baseball

Let NC State baseball be a warning to your football team

Minutes before the biggest game in program history, close to half NC State's roster was placed in virus protocol.

IMG academy

IMG Academy names Pepper Johnson new head coach

Defensive coordinator Pepper Johnson has ascended to the head coaching spot at one of the premier jobs in high school football.

Bill Moos

Bill Moos retires as Nebraska AD

Moos has led Nebraska's athletics department since October 2017.

CoY-2020-wide

Phil Kleckler -- 2020 FootballScoop NAIA Coordinator of the Year

Kleckler's defense finished sixth nationally in scoring defense in helping Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) win its first NAIA title.

Bucs helmet

NFL approves multiple helmet colors starting in 2022

The change will bring back some classic looks but also opens the NFL to the kaleidoscope of Nike possibilities.

Durnango David Vogt

Leading the school to their first state title wasn't enough to renew the contract of this high school coach

Durango HS (CO) head coach David Vogt won't get a chance to return for a ninth season and defend the school's first ever state title after a standoff with the school where they opted to not renew his contract.

Mark Emmert

NCAA settles on NIL strategy: Figure it out for yourselves

One week before the deadline to have an NIL plan in place, the NCAA's grand idea is to give up and let schools make their own policy.