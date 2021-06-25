Lawsuit hammers LSU, Orgeron on handling of rape, sexual misconduct allegations

Both the administrative and athletics departments at LSU, including head football coach Ed Orgeron, are being blasted in the latest filing of an ongoing class action lawsuit against the school that alleges a conspiracy to cover up rapes, among other allegations.

LSU – both its administration and athletics departments – continues to be put on blast and face heinous allegations of ignoring reports of sexual violence on the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, campus according to an amended lawsuit highlighted by multiple reports Friday afternoon.

The latest in the ongoing legal battle, which in April saw seven women file a class-action lawsuit, includes more pointed allegations against an individual reported to be former Tigers star running back LSU and also again drives home allegations against current LSU football coach Ed Orgeron.

Per Friday's filings, three additional woman opened up about alleged sexual battery by both a pair of Tigers' former football players and a university professor, The Advocate noted.

The amendment also renews allegations that Orgeron both knew about the rape allegations against Guice, who also has faced sexual misconduct charges in the NFL that were recently dismissed in court after a civil settlement but who also remains unsigned, and that Orgeron encouraged the allegations to be ignored.

“Orgeron responded by telling Robertson’s boyfriend to not be upset because 'everybody’s girlfriend sleeps with other people'" per the original lawsuit, an allegation that Orgeron denied via statement.

Friday's addition also alleges that Orgeron knew about the rape allegations and failed to report them to LSU's Title IX office.

The latest developments in the lawsuit also list the Limited Liability Company (LLC) founded four years ago by Orgeron, Kelly Orgeron and agent William Nielson. The entity is registered as “O” The Rosy Finch Boyz, LLC and both Ed and Kelly are listed as officers/members of the LLC.

Per opencorporates.com, which is billed as “The open database of the corporate world,” the “O” Rosy Finch Boyz, LLC, is currently considered “ active not in good standing for failure to file an annual report.”

Additionally, with Friday's latest filings, renewed allegations have surfaced against former LSU Dean of Students Mari Fuentes-Martin, now named as a defendant in the lawsuit, per reports, and also embattled LSU athletics veteran administrator Miriam Segar, who earlier this year was suspended three weeks without pay by the school.

The full report, including more details regarding the sexual assault allegations against Guice and multiple other football players, as well as Orgeron's alleged mishandling of the situation, can be found here on The Advocate Web site.