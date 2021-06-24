Leading the school to their first state title wasn't enough to renew the contract of this high school coach

So many head coaches feel like winning games, conference titles, and achieving the dream of winning an elusive state title will help them hold onto their coaching job they love so much for another year. However, one recent example in Colorado proves that isn't always the case.

David Vogt led his veteran loaded Durango HS (CO) program to their first outright state title in school history this past fall, and also captured state coach of the year honors.

However, after a bit of a standoff with the school, Vogt's contract was not renewed so he won't get a shot at a ninth season with the team where he was looking forward to the opportunity to defend their state title

“I had a great experience at Durango High School,” Vogt sahred via The Durango Herald.

“It was absolutely my intention to come back and repeat as state champions, and that’s what I told the kids. The hardest part the last few weeks has been not being able to talk to the kids or parents.”

Vogt was placed on leave the last day of the school year, and the report shares that the school had hoped that he would quietly submit his resignation. When Vogt decided to not go away quietly, the district was forced to go through a formal process of removing him from the head coaching position.

At Tuesday night's board meeting earlier this week, the decision was made by the board to not renew his contract as head football coach. Vogt went 59-39 with the team, and his job was posted by the district on Wednesday morning.

The district hasn't provided a statement on why Vogt's contract wasn't renewed, leaving a whole lot more questions than answers.

In a letter to parents, the school's statement was full of cliche's including that zinger that "the administration has chosen to move forward in a different direction," and how their goal is to provide "students and families with the best possible experience and best opportunities for success on the field and in the classroom."

While there's always more to the story, the report shares that Vogt, who had applied for another head coaching position this past off season closer to his family that he ultimately didn't get, is expected to return to his teaching duties in the PE department at Durango this fall.

Head here to read the full piece from The Durango Herald.