Leading the school to their first state title wasn't enough to renew the contract of this high school coach

Author:
Updated:
Original:

So many head coaches feel like winning games, conference titles, and achieving the dream of winning an elusive state title will help them hold onto their coaching job they love so much for another year. However, one recent example in Colorado proves that isn't always the case.

David Vogt led his veteran loaded Durango HS (CO) program to their first outright state title in school history this past fall, and also captured state coach of the year honors.

However, after a bit of a standoff with the school, Vogt's contract was not renewed so he won't get a shot at a ninth season with the team where he was looking forward to the opportunity to defend their state title

“I had a great experience at Durango High School,” Vogt sahred via The Durango Herald. 

“It was absolutely my intention to come back and repeat as state champions, and that’s what I told the kids. The hardest part the last few weeks has been not being able to talk to the kids or parents.”

Vogt was placed on leave the last day of the school year, and the report shares that the school had hoped that he would quietly submit his resignation. When Vogt decided to not go away quietly, the district was forced to go through a formal process of removing him from the head coaching position.

At Tuesday night's board meeting earlier this week, the decision was made by the board to not renew his contract as head football coach. Vogt went 59-39 with the team, and his job was posted by the district on Wednesday morning.

The district hasn't provided a statement on why Vogt's contract wasn't renewed, leaving a whole lot more questions than answers.

In a letter to parents, the school's statement was full of cliche's including that zinger that "the administration has chosen to move forward in a different direction," and how their goal is to provide "students and families with the best possible experience and best opportunities for success on the field and in the classroom."

While there's always more to the story, the report shares that Vogt, who had applied for another head coaching position this past off season closer to his family that he ultimately didn't get, is expected to return to his teaching duties in the PE department at Durango this fall.

Head here to read the full piece from The Durango Herald.

You May Like

Mark Emmert

NCAA settles on NIL strategy: Figure it out for yourselves

One week before the deadline to have an NIL plan in place, the NCAA's grand idea is to give up and let schools make their own policy.

Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Holtz, Louisiana Tech add another NFL assistant to offensive staff

Skip Holtz and Louisiana Tech have assembled quite the football staff atop the Bulldogs' program. They've added a second veteran NFL assistant to their offensive staff.

LSU Helmet

LSU athletics losses top $80m due to COVID

The financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on collegiate athletics continues to become crystalized, and LSU's athletics program is the latest major program to reveal the impact of the virus that shuttered athletics and society alike for nearly 15 months. LSU has been hit particularly hard by the global virus.

BYU Locker Room

Video: BYU shows off shiny new locker room

BYU hadn't had a locker room update in almost two decades, and the new look they revealed to players yesterday is really impressive and includes one design detail you won't see anywhere else in college football.

Steve Sarkisian

"We're not just running plays to run plays." Building an attack-based pass game with Steve Sarkisian

The new Texas head coach shared the true basis for his "All Gas No Brakes" mantra.

CoY-2020-wide

Ryan Carty -- 2020 FootballScoop FCS Coordinator of the Year

Carty's offense pieced together multiple game-winning drives, including one to secure the program's first FCS national title.

Mark Spier Western Carolina

Appalachian State has added former FCS head coach to staff

Appalachian State is bringing a former assistant who helped develop six All Americans and was part of three national titles back to campus after he spent the past nine seasons as an FCS head coach.

Billy Napier

Louisiana reportedly set to make Billy Napier Sun Belt's first $2 million coach

Fresh off leading the best season in school history, Napier has increased his lead as the highest-paid coach in Sun Belt history.