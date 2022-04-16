Skip to main content

Former Lehigh coach Andy Coen passes away

Coen's 85 victories are tied for the most in program history.

Former Lehigh head coach Andy Coen passed away Friday, the program has announced. He was 57.

Coen led the Mountain Hawks program from 2006-18 and won a program record 85 games. His teams won a share of five Patriot League and reached the FCS playoffs five times. 

The Cherry Hill, N.J., native played offensive line at Gettysburg College and began coaching in 1986. His 33-year career took him from Division III to the Big Ten, starting as the assistant offensive line coach at Widener University before coaching offensive linemen at Minnesota. His first stint at Lehigh came in 1994, eventually becoming offensive coordinator before leaving for the OC/O-line job at Penn. He returned in 2006 as Lehigh's head coach, immediately leading the Mountain Hawks to a share of the Patriot League title and a playoff berth.

He remained at Lehigh through the end of his career before early onset Alzheimer's disease forced him to retire. 

Coen is survived by his wife, Lara, and their three children.

