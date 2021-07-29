Lehigh completes offensive staff with two hires

Tom Gilmore has hired a pair of FBS GAs to position-coaching jobs a week ahead of training camp's opening.
Lehigh has hired two coaches to complete Tom Gilmore's offensive staff, the program announced Thursday. John Sibel will coach the Mountain Hawks' wide receivers and Sean Person will handle the offensive line.

Sibel coached running backs on Andy Coen's Lehigh staff from 2017-18. That 2017 season saw the Mountain Hawks win the Patriot League and Dominick Bragalone led the FCS in rushing yards and scoring. 

Sibel left Lehigh to be a graduate assistant at Connecticut. 

"Having Coach Sibel return is an advantage, especially at this time of the year," Gilmore said. "He knows Lehigh, our program and our system, so he has been able to jump right in and contribute. He has gained experience with other systems and concepts over the past three years and will add these different perspectives to our program. He is excited to be back at Lehigh to develop our players both on and off the field."

Person joins after spending the the past three seasons as the offensive line and tight ends GA at Northwestern. His work with the Wildcats' O-line helped Rashawn Slater become the 13th pick in the 2021 draft and true freshman Peter Skoronski become a Freshman All-American at left tackle this past season after Slater opted out. 

"Sean has impressed me with his technical and schematic knowledge," Gilmore said. "He has been exposed to multiple highly experienced and accomplished offensive coordinators and offensive line coaches in his career and he has been able to incorporate a number of excellent concepts into his philosophy and teaching. He is passionate about the game and mentoring our student-athletes."

Lehigh represents Person's first full-time job in coaching. He was a GA at Western Michigan prior to Northwestern. 

The additions come a week before the Mountain Hawks open training camp. The pair joins an offensive staff that returns offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Scott Brisson, running backs coach Anthony DiMichele, and tight ends coach RJ Chidester. 

Lehigh played a 3-game schedule in the spring, dropping all three games. They'll open the fall season at home versus Villanova on Sept. 4. 

