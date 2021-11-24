Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Liberty locking up Hugh Freeze with long-term extension, raise

Sources confirm to FootballScoop that Freeze has agreed to a new deal with the Flames, who are set to join Conference-USA by 2023.
Hugh Freeze keeps winning, and Liberty University keeps rewarding its football coach accordingly.

Freeze has completed a new, long-term extension with the Flames' program, sources confirmed Tuesday night to FootballScoop. The deal was first reported by ESPN's Chris Low.

In less than three full seasons at the private, Christian school in Lynchburg, Virginia, Freeze has guided Liberty to 25 wins – including a 10-win 2020 campaign and a pair of postseason bowl wins.

The Flames, already eligible for a third postseason berth in as many seasons under Freeze after going 7-4 through this season's first 11 games, are coming off a breakthrough season under Freeze in which they finished the year ranked No. 17 nationally.

Liberty won the Cure Bowl for the second consecutive year under Freeze, who has posted double-digit wins by no later than the second year in each of his collegiate head coaching stops at Lambuth College, Arkansas State, Ole Miss and now Liberty.

Per sources, the deal for Freeze – also negotiated by college football super-agent Jimmy Sexton, who earlier on Tuesday helped secure a new, long-term deal for James Franklin at Penn State – pushes his contract through 2028 and guarantees Freeze an average salary of slightly more than $4 million per year.

Terms of the contract's buyout language, as well as overall guaranteed dollars, have not yet been disclosed.

The move is an important one for Liberty, which is transitioning from Football Bowls Subdivision independent program into membership within Conference-USA no later than July 1, 2023.

