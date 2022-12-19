Skip to main content

Liberty Staff Tracker (2022-23)

LIBERTY - Staff Tracker -1

Hugh Freeze left Liberty for an opportunity to return to the SEC as the head coach at Auburn.

Liberty moved swiftly to hire one of the Group of Five's best coaches in Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell, who had gone an impressive 31-6 the past three seasons.

2023 HEAD COACH
Jamey Chadwell
Coastal Carolina Head Coach

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

QUARTERBACKS
TBA

RUNNING BACKS
TBA

WIDE RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA

TIGHT ENDS / SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2022 STAFF:
Kent Austin (Co-OC / QBs)
Maurice Harris (Co-OC / WRs)
Ben Aigamaua (TEs)
Bruce Johnson (RBs)
Sam Gregg (OL)
Logan Bradley (Offensive QC)
Kyle DeArmon (Offensive QC)
Cullen Casey (Offensive GA)
Michael Chorowicz (Offensive GA)

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2022 STAFF:
Scott Symons (DC / LBs)
Josh Aldridge (Interim HC / DL / Co-DC)
Ricky Hunbley (CBs)
Jack Curtis (Safeties)
Jordan Cantrell (Defensive QC)
Eric Ponio (Defensive and Special Teams QC)

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2022 STAFF:
Tanner Burns (STC)

SUPPORT STAFF:
TBA

2022 SUPPORT STAFF:
Dom Sudzinski (Head S&C)
Darry Marshall (Assistant AD / Chief of Staff)
Matt Bevins (Assistant AD / Director of Player Development)
Tim Baggett (Director of Scouting)
Jovon Hubbard (Director of On-Campus Recruiting / High School Relations)
Ethan Johnson (Director of Player Personnel)
Will Reid (Director of Football Video)
Kennedy Harvey (Assistant Director of On-Campus Recruiting)
CJ Holden (Assistant Director of Operations)
TJ Randall (Assistant Director of Player Personnel)

