Liberty Staff Tracker (2022-23)
Hugh Freeze left Liberty for an opportunity to return to the SEC as the head coach at Auburn.
Liberty moved swiftly to hire one of the Group of Five's best coaches in Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell, who had gone an impressive 31-6 the past three seasons.
2023 HEAD COACH
Jamey Chadwell
Coastal Carolina Head Coach
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
QUARTERBACKS
TBA
RUNNING BACKS
TBA
WIDE RECEIVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA
TIGHT ENDS / SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA
2022 STAFF:
Kent Austin (Co-OC / QBs)
Maurice Harris (Co-OC / WRs)
Ben Aigamaua (TEs)
Bruce Johnson (RBs)
Sam Gregg (OL)
Logan Bradley (Offensive QC)
Kyle DeArmon (Offensive QC)
Cullen Casey (Offensive GA)
Michael Chorowicz (Offensive GA)
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
LINEBACKERS
TBA
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2022 STAFF:
Scott Symons (DC / LBs)
Josh Aldridge (Interim HC / DL / Co-DC)
Ricky Hunbley (CBs)
Jack Curtis (Safeties)
Jordan Cantrell (Defensive QC)
Eric Ponio (Defensive and Special Teams QC)
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA
2022 STAFF:
Tanner Burns (STC)
SUPPORT STAFF:
TBA
2022 SUPPORT STAFF:
Dom Sudzinski (Head S&C)
Darry Marshall (Assistant AD / Chief of Staff)
Matt Bevins (Assistant AD / Director of Player Development)
Tim Baggett (Director of Scouting)
Jovon Hubbard (Director of On-Campus Recruiting / High School Relations)
Ethan Johnson (Director of Player Personnel)
Will Reid (Director of Football Video)
Kennedy Harvey (Assistant Director of On-Campus Recruiting)
CJ Holden (Assistant Director of Operations)
TJ Randall (Assistant Director of Player Personnel)