Liberty Staff Tracker (2022-23)

Hugh Freeze left Liberty for an opportunity to return to the SEC as the head coach at Auburn.

Liberty moved swiftly to hire one of the Group of Five's best coaches in Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell, who had gone an impressive 31-6 the past three seasons.

2023 HEAD COACH

Jamey Chadwell

Coastal Carolina Head Coach

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA



QUARTERBACKS

TBA



RUNNING BACKS

TBA



WIDE RECEIVERS

TBA



OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA



TIGHT ENDS / SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2022 STAFF:

Kent Austin (Co-OC / QBs)

Maurice Harris (Co-OC / WRs)

Ben Aigamaua (TEs)

Bruce Johnson (RBs)

Sam Gregg (OL)

Logan Bradley (Offensive QC)

Kyle DeArmon (Offensive QC)

Cullen Casey (Offensive GA)

Michael Chorowicz (Offensive GA)

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA



LINEBACKERS

TBA



DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA



DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2022 STAFF:

Scott Symons (DC / LBs)

Josh Aldridge (Interim HC / DL / Co-DC)

Ricky Hunbley (CBs)

Jack Curtis (Safeties)

Jordan Cantrell (Defensive QC)

Eric Ponio (Defensive and Special Teams QC)

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2022 STAFF:

Tanner Burns (STC)



SUPPORT STAFF:

TBA

2022 SUPPORT STAFF:

Dom Sudzinski (Head S&C)

Darry Marshall (Assistant AD / Chief of Staff)

Matt Bevins (Assistant AD / Director of Player Development)

Tim Baggett (Director of Scouting)

Jovon Hubbard (Director of On-Campus Recruiting / High School Relations)

Ethan Johnson (Director of Player Personnel)

Will Reid (Director of Football Video)

Kennedy Harvey (Assistant Director of On-Campus Recruiting)

CJ Holden (Assistant Director of Operations)

TJ Randall (Assistant Director of Player Personnel)



