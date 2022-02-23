Limestone announces head coaching change

Limestone begins national search for the program's fifth head coach in eight seasons.

After an 0-9 season, Limestone College (D-II - SC) has decided that a change in direction for the football program is needed.

Brian Turk, who has served as head coach the last three seasons, has been let go.

Turk took over a winless team and led them to a 3-win season in 2019, followed by a 1-3 COVID-shortened spring season before going 0-9 this fall.

Overall, he was 4-22 leading the Saints.

Before stepping into the head coaching role, Turk served as the programs offensive coordinator for two seasons before he was elevated to interim head coach at the end of the 2018 campaign.

Prior to joining the Limestone staff, Turk served on the South Carolina staffs under Steve Spurrier and Will Muschamp.

Under Spurrier, Turk went from student manager to graduate assistant and offensive analyst where he worked with the quarterbacks, and under Muschamp Turk worked as assistant director of recruiting.

Limestone has fielded a football team for just eight seasons, and now being a national search for their 5th head coach.

