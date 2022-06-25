Skip to main content

Lincoln Riley, USC make major hire for Trojans' football general manager role

Dave Emerick is heading to USC after 18 years with Mike Leach

Lincoln Riley just made a big-time move for what is likely Riley’s and the USC Trojans’ most important off-the-field football role.

Dave Emerick, longtime chief lieutenant for Mike Leach, is leaving Leach’s Mississippi State staff to become USC’s “General Manager/Senior Associate Athletic Director for Football.”

Emerick shared the news Saturday in a statement posted to his Twitter account.

“I have had the privilege of working for Coach Leach for 18 years,” Emerick wrote, “from Texas Tech to Washington State to Mississippi State.

“We have had a lot of great times and have won a lot of games along the way. I can honestly say that I would not be where I am today without him, and I am forever grateful for the impact he has had on my life.”

Riley has systematically overhauled the Trojans’ football department since he was hired away from Oklahoma in late November as USC’s replacement for the fired Clay Helton.

Emerick, who also oversaw all of Mississippi State’s recruiting efforts, has previous Pac-12 experience aside from his run with Leach at Washington State; he spent two seasons – 2010-11 – on staff at the University of Arizona. 

Riley, of course, is a former quarterback under Leach who got his start in collegiate coaching working under Leach at Texas Tech. 

You May Like

Billy-Napier-1

Billy Napier pens open letter to Florida fans

The new Florida coach praised his fans' passion while gently reminding them of their responsibility to fund the program's NIL and facilities efforts.

By Zach Barnett22 hours ago
clark ingram

Because of Bill Clark and Mark Ingram college football's 1st potential '23 opening is a great one

UAB has a state-of-the-art new home, is headed to a new conference and fans who care

By John Brice23 hours ago
Incarnate Word

Re-launched last fall, the WAC has already lost three members

Incarnate Word is the latest WAC member to undertake a move of re-realignment.

By Zach BarnettJun 24, 2022
UAB Bill Clark

UAB head coach Bill Clark to retire

Debilitating back issues are forcing the 53-year-old Clark into an early retirement, effective Aug. 1.

By Zach BarnettJun 24, 2022
Mike Tomlin

Mike Tomlin has a message aimed at coaches who talk negatively about players

Coaches who talk negatively about players who are having trouble catching on are really seeking comfort for themselves, Tomlin shares.

By Doug SamuelsJun 23, 2022
Brian Hartline

Attempting to put Ohio State's ridiculous wide receiver recruiting in perspective

On the field and the trail, Ohio State's wide receivers are the best of any position group in college football.

By Zach BarnettJun 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-23 at 11.50.24 AM

Arch Manning commits to Texas

Steve Sarkisian fended off Georgia and Alabama to land one of the most sought-after recruits ever. Now he's got to keep him.

By Zach BarnettJun 23, 2022
Jim Tressel

Jim Tressel to step down as Youngstown State president next year

A College Football Hall of Fame coach, Tressel's path to the top of college football and then to a university presidency is unlikely to be repeated.

By Zach BarnettJun 23, 2022