Lincoln Riley reportedly snags one of the top defensive line coaches in college football

Lincoln Riley is reportedly snagging an assistant from a College Football Playoff team for his Trojans staff.

Anytime you're rebuilding and you're able to add a coach from a College Football Playoff staff it's a really good sign.

That's what Lincoln Riley is reportedly doing.

Pete Thamel tweets this morning that Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua is set to join the Trojans staff as their new defensive line coach.

Nua, a finalist for the FootballScoop Defensive Line Coach of the Year award, just completed an impressive season at Michigan where he mentored both Aidan Hutchinson (a Heisman finalist) and David Ojabo, who are both projected to be first-round draft picks.

The Wolverine defensive line has been on a tear all season, and no game was that more apparent than their win over the Buckeyes where they had guys pressuring the quarterback all day.

Before joining the Michigan staff, where he has spent the past three seasons, Nua was previously the defensive line coach at Arizona State and Navy. He got his start as a graduate assistant on staff at BYU after playing in the NFL as a 7th round pick for the Steelers and Bills.

