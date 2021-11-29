Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Publish date:

Lincoln University has found their new leader

Bluefield State (D-II - WV) coordinator Jermaine Gales has been announced as the new head coach at Lincoln (D-II - MO).
Author:

Veteran assistant coach and offensive play caller Jermaine Gales has landed his first head coaching job.

Lincoln Univeristy (D-II - MO) has announced Gales as the new head coach of the Blue Tigers.

Gales most recently served the associate head coach / offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach at Bluefield State (D-II - WV). Bluefield State had discontinued football back in 1981 and this past fall, in their first season in four decades, Gales helped lead the team to a 4-3 record.

Gales faces a significant rebuilding process at Lincoln as he inherits a team that went 0-10 last fall.

Previous stops for Gales include Arkansas-Pine Bluff (FCS), North Carolina Central (FCS) and Mars Hill (D-II - NC).

