LOOK: In first game since Mike Leach's passing, Mississippi State honors former coach with pirate flag helmets

Mississippi State's first game without The Pirate happens to take place in the world's only football stadium with a pirate ship in the end zone.

On Monday, Mississippi State plays Illinois in the ReliaQuest (formerly known as Outback) Bowl, its first game since head coach Mike Leach's Dec. 13 passing. In a perfectly fitting twist, the game happens to take place in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Raymond James Stadium -- the only football stadium on earth with a pirate ship in the end zone.

The man affectionately known as The Pirate has been honored on the uniforms of many teams throughout bowl season.

Texas Tech and TCU, to name two schools, added pirate stickers to the backs of their helmets.

A number of SEC schools donned MIKE decals with the "I" replaced by Mississippi State's trademark cowbell.

And now it's Mississippi State's turn. A simple decal on the back of the helmet would not do the trick. The Bulldogs will devote their entire helmet to Leach, debuting a custom decal that's absolutely perfect.

Coincidentally, the Bulldogs will look like maroon versions of their hosts on Monday, donning a decal that's almost identical to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Who would get a bigger kick out of watching his team play in the only stadium with a pirate ship than the Pirate himself?