Skip to main content

LOOK: In first game since Mike Leach's passing, Mississippi State honors former coach with pirate flag helmets

Mississippi State's first game without The Pirate happens to take place in the world's only football stadium with a pirate ship in the end zone.

On Monday, Mississippi State plays Illinois in the ReliaQuest (formerly known as Outback) Bowl, its first game since head coach Mike Leach's Dec. 13 passing. In a perfectly fitting twist, the game happens to take place in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Raymond James Stadium -- the only football stadium on earth with a pirate ship in the end zone.

The man affectionately known as The Pirate has been honored on the uniforms of many teams throughout bowl season. 

Texas Tech and TCU, to name two schools, added pirate stickers to the backs of their helmets.

A number of SEC schools donned MIKE decals with the "I" replaced by Mississippi State's trademark cowbell.

And now it's Mississippi State's turn. A simple decal on the back of the helmet would not do the trick. The Bulldogs will devote their entire helmet to Leach, debuting a custom decal that's absolutely perfect. 

Coincidentally, the Bulldogs will look like maroon versions of their hosts on Monday, donning a decal that's almost identical to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Who would get a bigger kick out of watching his team play in the only stadium with a pirate ship than the Pirate himself?  

You May Like

NORTH TEXAS - Staff Tracker-1

North Texas Staff Tracker (2022-23)

By Doug Samuels
Jim Harbaugh

With Michigan season over, multiple teams "doing homework" on Jim Harbaugh, per report

Harbaugh has twice sworn off the NFL within the past year. He may have to do so a third time.

By Zach Barnett
Coaches of the Year - 2022

2022 FootballScoop Special Teams Coordinator of the Year: Notre Dame's Brian Mason

A 2021 finalist, Mason engineered a historic special teams campaign for the Fighting Irish

By John Brice
Sonny Dykes

The first Big 12 win in the College Football Playoff came in one of the wildest CFP games ever

21-6 at halftime and 51-45 at the final gun, TCU outlasted Michigan in the highest-scoring regulation Playoff game ever.

By Zach Barnett
Coaches of the Year - 2022

Jesse Minter -- 2022 FootballScoop Defensive Coordinator of the Year

Michigan's 2021 defense was the program's most impactful, most threatening since the 1997 national title team. The 2022 unit has been better.

By Zach Barnett
Coaches of the Year - 2022

Garrett Riley -- 2022 FootballScoop Offensive Coordinator of the Year

With almost exactly the same cast of skill players, Riley moved TCU's offense 60 spots upward in scoring in his first year with the Frogs.

By Zach Barnett
Drew Brees

Drew Brees joining Purdue coaching staff got the Citrus Bowl taken out of New Jersey sports books

Whoops: Drew Brees accidentally spent a week as a Purdue assistant coach and an equity partner in a New Jersey-based sports book.

By Zach Barnett
Sark

Video: Steve Sarkisian was VERY fired up for the Alamo Bowl

Footage shows Sark snapping on the guy holding him back from he and his team taking the field

By Doug Samuels