Louisiana prep association strips Baton Rouge Catholic of multiple state championships

An investigation this spring into the Baton Rouge Catholic powerhouse football program has resulted in the lost of multiple state football championships and runners-up finishes for the Bears' program.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The state of Louisiana's governing body for high school athletics has stripped a prep powerhouse of a pair of state football championships and two additional runners-up finishes, it was revealed on Monday.

The Louisiana High School Athletics Association earlier this spring launched an investigation into the football program at prestigious Baton Rouge powerhouse Catholic High School.

In a decision rendered last month to the school but only revealed this week, the LHSAA stripped the Bears of both their 2017 and 2020 Division I LHSAA crowns.

“In March of 2021, the LHSAA informed Catholic High School that it was under investigation regarding alleged violations within the school’s football program that potentially occurred in 2017,” Catholic High School Athletic Director Ben DiPalma said in a statement first shared by WAFB-TV Baton Rouge. “Catholic High School administrators worked diligently with the LHSAA to aid them in their investigation in whatever way possible.

“The investigation concluded in May. It was determined that Catholic High School’s 2017 and 2020 State Titles, and the 2018 and 2019 State Runner-up titles would be revoked.”

Earlier this year, in February and on the heels of his program's second on-field championship in four seasons, Catholic head coach Gabriel Fertitta resigned his post atop the Bears' program and accepted an off-the-field position under Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield.

“It would be nice if opportunities gave you some advance notice,” Fertitta told The Advocate (Baton Rouge) in February at the time of his exit from the program he turned in short order into a feared powerhouse. “Sometimes, they come at you very fast. And that was what happened with this one.”

Fertitta in four years atop the Bears' program posted a 43-8 ledger; his squads played for state championships in each of his four seasons.

Baton Rouge TV station WAFB reported that it had spoken with LHSAA President Eddie Bonine and that Bonine informed the station that Catholic had accepted the penalties and had indicated the school would not appeal the forfeiture of its titles. No other details of the probe or its resulting punishment were released by the LHSAA.

In March, Catholic High School hired David Simoneaux as Fertitta's replacement. Simoneaux previously was head coach at Point Coupee (La.) Catholic High School.

The LHSAA indicated, per WAFB, that Simoneaux's Catholic program is not expected to incur any additional penalties as it moves forward into the 2021 season.

You May Like

Mike Gundy

Report: Mike Gundy to take significant pay cut for second straight year

Mike Gundy is opting to take another significant voluntary pay cut, and assistant coaching salaries will be affected as well, in order to help the athletic department, according to a report from the Tulsa World.

Todd Dodge

How to train a championship-winning Division I QB, according to the coach who knows better than anyone

Todd Dodge has won six Texas state titles with six different QBs. Five of them have or will play Division I football. We got an inside look at how he does it.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 23: NCAA president Mark Emmert speaks as Ed Ray (R), chairman of the NCAA's executive committee and Oregon State president looks on, during a press conference at the NCAA's headquarters to announce sanctions against Penn State University's football program on July 23, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The sanctions are a result of a report that the university concealed allegations of child sexual abuse made against former defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky, who was found guilty on 45 of 48 counts related to sexual abuse of boys over a 15-year period. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Supreme Court rules unanimously against NCAA

eargles

The Eargles' fight of a lifetime comes with an irrepressible smile

Kristen Eargle wasn't focused on her own family's difficult path. Nor was her husband, veteran college coach Josh Eargle. Instead, they vowed to launch a journey to help at-risk children everywhere. River of Hope is doing just that.

Kiffin Ole MIss

#ScholarshipAlert at Ole Miss with Lane Kiffin

Pointed out in front of his entire team after a hard workout for exhibiting "uncommon" traits in the best possible way, Lane Kiffin and the Rebels award a scholarship to a walk-on linebacker.

Hawaii Manoa Valley Field

A look at Hawaii's temporary home for this fall

With Aloha Stadium officialy condemned, here's where Hawaii will be playing home games this fall.

IMG_1217

Pasadena City College tabs new head coach with West Coast, Power 5 ties

Pasadena City College has long been a strong, two-year program that's sent plenty of players on to four-year programs. The school now has selected the coach to lead the Lancers' program into the future.

LSU-tigerstadium

LSU legend Marucci prepares for new role

Jack Marucci has been a fixture among LSU athletics for the past quarter-century, and in the field of athletics training, Marucci long has been seen as a bit of a visionary. He's prepared to move into an all-new role in collegiate athletes.