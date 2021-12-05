Louisiana promotes from within for next head coach

Billy Napier is now officially off to Florida, and Louisiana needed only hours to fill his chair.

The Ragin' Cajuns have promoted Michael Desormeaux to head coach, the program announced Sunday. Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger first reported the news.

"Throughout our search process, we were intentional in identifying someone who could carry on the winning #cULture that we have built at the University of Louisiana," AD Bryan Maggard said. "We looked both internally and externally and it became very evident that not only is Mike Desormeaux ready to be a head coach, but he is the right head coach for our program now. Mike has amazing relationships with every member of our nationally-ranked team and is highly respected by the high school football coaches in the state of Louisiana. He is a man of unbelievable character and integrity, is highly respected in the college coaching profession, and has a very high football acumen."

A former Cajun, Desormeaux was the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year as a dual threat quarterback as a senior in 2008. He was the eighth quarterback in FBS history to run for 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons and still ranks among the school's all-time top 10 in passing (3,893) and rushing (2,843) yards.

He's spent the past six years on his alma mater's staff, and was promoted to co-offensive coordinator prior to this season. He has coached tight ends, running backs and wide receivers during his time in Lafayette.

Prior to UL, Desormeaux joined Billy Napier's staff after three seasons as the head coach at Ascension Episcopal School in Lafayette. Inheriting an 0-9 team in 2013, he had the Blue Gators in the state semifinals by 2015. He began coaching at his high school alma mater, Catholic-New Iberia, from 2010-13.

After closing off the program's first outright Sun Belt championship in program history, Desormeaux's first game as a college head coach will be a TBA bowl game where the 16th-ranked Cajuns look to finish off the best season in school history.

