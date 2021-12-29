Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Louisiana reportedly lands SEC assistant as defensive coordinator

Billy Napier set the bar pretty high at Louisiana and to carry on that success the school elevated Michael Desormeaux, who has gone to work assembling his staff the last several weeks.

Multiple reports this afternoon share that Desormeaux has dipped into the SEC for one of his coordinator hires. As an added bonus, he's someone more than familiar with the Louisiana program.

LaMar Morgan, the corners coach at Vanderbilt, is expected to join the staff as defensive coordinator.

Pete Thamel was among the first to share the news.

Before joining Clark Lea's staff at Vanderbilt, Morgan coached the corners for two seasons under Billy Napier with the Ragin' Cajuns.

A two-time captain who played his college ball at Louisiana, Morgan is a former teammate of Desormeaux when they played together in the mid-to-late 2000's.

