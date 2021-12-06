Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Louisiana Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Louisiana staff is coming together under Michael Desormeaux via this page.
ULL - Staff Tracker (1)

Billy Napier led the Ragin Cajun's to a school record 11-straight wins and their best season in school history in 2021.

Napier, who had been the hottest name on the coaching market the past few cycles, accepted the Florida job and got started in Gainesville after ensuring he was there to see ULL win the Sun Belt. He leaves the program after an impressive 40-12 run.

On December 5th, former Ragin Cajun great and current co-offensive coordinator Michael Desormeaux was named the new head coach.

Here, on the Louisiana Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

STAFF TRACKER
MICHAEL DESORMEAUX

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs
TBA

QUARTERBACKS
TBA

RUNNING BACKS
TBA

RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Michael Desormeaux (Co-OC / TEs)
Tim Leger (Co-OC / WRs)
Jabbar Juluke (RBs)
Jeff Norrid (OL)
Darnell Stapleton (Assistant OL)
Graduate Assistant: David Doeker (WRs)

 DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Patrick Toney (DC / OLBs)
Jeff Burris (CBs)
Rory Segrest (Assistant HC / DL)
Galen Scott (ILBs)
Wes Neighbors (Safeties)
Graduate Assistants: Nico Johnson (ILBs), CJ Wilford (Safeties)

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:
Chris Couch
Graduate Assistant: Max Arnold

SUPPORT STAFF


Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Associate Head Coach / S&C: Mark Hocke
Director of Player Development: Frank Ogas
Director of Football Operations: Troy Wingerter
Director of Recruiting and Football Logisitics: Kyle Kazakevicius
Director of Player Personnel: Jacob LaFrance
Director of On-Campus Recruiting: Briazja Wade
Director of Player Engagement: Ashour Peera

