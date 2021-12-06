Louisiana Staff Tracker (2021-22)
Billy Napier led the Ragin Cajun's to a school record 11-straight wins and their best season in school history in 2021.
Napier, who had been the hottest name on the coaching market the past few cycles, accepted the Florida job and got started in Gainesville after ensuring he was there to see ULL win the Sun Belt. He leaves the program after an impressive 40-12 run.
On December 5th, former Ragin Cajun great and current co-offensive coordinator Michael Desormeaux was named the new head coach.
Here, on the Louisiana Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.
STAFF TRACKER
MICHAEL DESORMEAUX
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs
TBA
QUARTERBACKS
TBA
RUNNING BACKS
TBA
RECEIVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Michael Desormeaux (Co-OC / TEs)
Tim Leger (Co-OC / WRs)
Jabbar Juluke (RBs)
Jeff Norrid (OL)
Darnell Stapleton (Assistant OL)
Graduate Assistant: David Doeker (WRs)
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
LINEBACKERS
TBA
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Patrick Toney (DC / OLBs)
Jeff Burris (CBs)
Rory Segrest (Assistant HC / DL)
Galen Scott (ILBs)
Wes Neighbors (Safeties)
Graduate Assistants: Nico Johnson (ILBs), CJ Wilford (Safeties)
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA
2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:
Chris Couch
Graduate Assistant: Max Arnold
SUPPORT STAFF
Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:
2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Associate Head Coach / S&C: Mark Hocke
Director of Player Development: Frank Ogas
Director of Football Operations: Troy Wingerter
Director of Recruiting and Football Logisitics: Kyle Kazakevicius
Director of Player Personnel: Jacob LaFrance
Director of On-Campus Recruiting: Briazja Wade
Director of Player Engagement: Ashour Peera
- Return to The Scoop -