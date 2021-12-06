Louisiana Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Louisiana staff is coming together under Michael Desormeaux via this page.

Billy Napier led the Ragin Cajun's to a school record 11-straight wins and their best season in school history in 2021.

Napier, who had been the hottest name on the coaching market the past few cycles, accepted the Florida job and got started in Gainesville after ensuring he was there to see ULL win the Sun Belt. He leaves the program after an impressive 40-12 run.

On December 5th, former Ragin Cajun great and current co-offensive coordinator Michael Desormeaux was named the new head coach.

Here, on the Louisiana Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

STAFF TRACKER

MICHAEL DESORMEAUX

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs

TBA

QUARTERBACKS

TBA

RUNNING BACKS

TBA

RECEIVERS

TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:

Michael Desormeaux (Co-OC / TEs)

Tim Leger (Co-OC / WRs)

Jabbar Juluke (RBs)

Jeff Norrid (OL)

Darnell Stapleton (Assistant OL)

Graduate Assistant: David Doeker (WRs)

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA

LINEBACKERS

TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:

Patrick Toney (DC / OLBs)

Jeff Burris (CBs)

Rory Segrest (Assistant HC / DL)

Galen Scott (ILBs)

Wes Neighbors (Safeties)

Graduate Assistants: Nico Johnson (ILBs), CJ Wilford (Safeties)

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:

Chris Couch

Graduate Assistant: Max Arnold

SUPPORT STAFF



Director of Player Personnel:

Recruiting:

Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:

Associate Head Coach / S&C: Mark Hocke

Director of Player Development: Frank Ogas

Director of Football Operations: Troy Wingerter

Director of Recruiting and Football Logisitics: Kyle Kazakevicius

Director of Player Personnel: Jacob LaFrance

Director of On-Campus Recruiting: Briazja Wade

Director of Player Engagement: Ashour Peera

- Return to The Scoop -