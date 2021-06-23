Holtz, Louisiana Tech add another NFL assistant to offensive staff

Skip Holtz and Louisiana Tech have assembled quite the football staff atop the Bulldogs' program. They've added a second veteran NFL assistant to their offensive staff.

Skip Holtz and Louisiana Tech have assembled quite the football staff atop the Bulldogs' program.

It's positioned to get even stronger with the addition of another coach with deep NFL experience.

Tech offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo, hired by Holtz in February, shared Wednesday on Twitter that the Bulldogs have added Gary Cioffi to their offensive staff.

DeGuglielmo and Cioffi worked together in 2018 with the Indianapolis Colts.

Cioffi spent nine years in the Colts' organization, rising from equipment intern to an assistant coaching position on the offensive side of the ball.

DeGuglielmo is a noted veteran coach, spending time with six different NFL organizations and multiple Power 5 programs.

The Bulldogs are coming off an 5-5 campaign that ended in the New Orleans Bowl; they open their 2021 season Sept. 4 against Mike Leach and Mississippi State.