Sources: Scott Satterfield, Louisville adding new staff member with deep AppState connections

Satterfield and Mark Speir previously coached together with the Mountaineers

Mark Speir, the former Western Carolina University head coach who spent a decade atop the Catamounts’ program and last season as a senior defensive analyst at Appalachian State, is reuniting with a familiar colleague.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Speir is becoming the new University of Louisville chief of staff for longtime friend and former Mountaineers’ colleague, Scott Satterfield.

It’s a key move for Satterfield, entering a pivotal third season atop the Cardinals’ program and continuing to revamp his staff both on and off the field.

Earlier this offseason, Satterfield dramatically overhauled his offensive staff when he hired away Lance Taylor from Notre Dame to serve as the Cardinals’ offensive coordinator and more recently tabbed Nic Cardwell to coach tight ends.

Speir brings with him both a longstanding comfort with Satterfield and valuable insight from his decade as a head coach.

A Clemson graduate, Speir also has coached at Elon and Presbyterian in addition to roughly a decade of total experience on staff at AppState.

Louisville, which is coming off a disappointing 6-7 campaign that closed with a loss to Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl, opens its 2022 season with two road games in a six-day span.

The Cardinals play at Atlantic Coast Conference foe Syracuse to open their season Sept. 3 and six days later visit Gus Malzahn’s UCF program Sept. 9 – a Friday night lights affair.