Skip to main content

Sources: Scott Satterfield, Louisville adding new staff member with deep AppState connections

Satterfield and Mark Speir previously coached together with the Mountaineers

Mark Speir, the former Western Carolina University head coach who spent a decade atop the Catamounts’ program and last season as a senior defensive analyst at Appalachian State, is reuniting with a familiar colleague.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Speir is becoming the new University of Louisville chief of staff for longtime friend and former Mountaineers’ colleague, Scott Satterfield.

It’s a key move for Satterfield, entering a pivotal third season atop the Cardinals’ program and continuing to revamp his staff both on and off the field.

Earlier this offseason, Satterfield dramatically overhauled his offensive staff when he hired away Lance Taylor from Notre Dame to serve as the Cardinals’ offensive coordinator and more recently tabbed Nic Cardwell to coach tight ends.

Speir brings with him both a longstanding comfort with Satterfield and valuable insight from his decade as a head coach.

A Clemson graduate, Speir also has coached at Elon and Presbyterian in addition to roughly a decade of total experience on staff at AppState.

Louisville, which is coming off a disappointing 6-7 campaign that closed with a loss to Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl, opens its 2022 season with two road games in a six-day span.

The Cardinals play at Atlantic Coast Conference foe Syracuse to open their season Sept. 3 and six days later visit Gus Malzahn’s UCF program Sept. 9 – a Friday night lights affair.

You May Like

Stacy Searels

Report: Georgia fills offensive line job with former Bulldogs assistant

Stacy Searels is set to leave North Carolina for a reunion at Georgia.

By Zach Barnett
23 minutes ago
Ohio State

Sources: Once college football's youngest DPP, Grant set for key personnel role at Ohio State

After previous stops at Notre Dame and Western Kentucky, Grant is moving to a top personnel role for Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes program

By John Brice
1 hour ago
Lauren-first-goal-lafayette-college-1

Lauren's First & Goal Foundation readies for its star-studded virtual coaching clinic this week

Coach John and Marianne Loose's charitable venture has raised nearly $3 million for pediatric brain tumor research and funding.

By John Brice
15 hours ago
Lane Kiffin Ole Miss

Ole Miss further commits unprecedented salaries for Rebels' football program

Lane Kiffin & Co. have more than $11 million committed for the 2022 season

By John Brice
19 hours ago
Sean McVay

Sean McVay reaches TV decision

McVay has decided to coach the LA Rams' title defense, rather than analyze someone else coaching his team's title defense.

By Zach Barnett
Feb 25, 2022
Nevada chrome

Sources: Nevada set to tab former star player as offensive line coach, makes analyst hire as well

First-year coach Ken Wilson is making key moves for his initial Wolfpack team

By John Brice
Feb 25, 2022
king

Sources: Atlanta Falcons, Arthur Smith hiring special teams assistant away from UNC

Smith is entering his second season atop the Falcons' helm

By John Brice
Feb 25, 2022
Hawaii

Timmy Chang, Hawaii continue building staff with addition of new defensive line coach

Chang is snagging Eastern Washington's DC and associate head coach

By John Brice
Feb 25, 2022