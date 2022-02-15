Sources: Louisville, Satterfield hiring Nic Cardwell as Cardinals' tight ends coach

A former standout player at Appalachian State, Cardwell returns to Louisville

Nic Cardwell, who previously spent a season at Louisville in a quality control role, is returning to the Cardinals’ program, sources tell FootballScoop.

A former tight end at Appalachian State, where he helped the Mountaineers to national prominence in a trio of Football Championship Subdivision title-game appearances, Cardwell is joining Scott Satterfield’s Louisville Cardinals’ staff as an on-field assistant coach as Satterfield continues his offseason staff overhaul.

Cardwell has significant experience coaching along the offensive line, both at the line positions as well as that of his former position, tight end. He’s spent the past two seasons as offensive line coach at his alma mater for Shawn Clark.

Per sources, Cardwell will coach the tight ends position at Louisville.

Additionally, Cardwell has coached the offensive line at NCAA Division II program North Greenville University and served in general offensive quality control positions at both Appalachian State (2017) and Louisville (2019)).

Satterfield’s Louisville staff has undergone drastic changes in this offseason, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

Last month Satterfield hired away Lance Taylor from Notre Dame to become the Cardinals’ co-offensive coordinator.