Louisville Staff Tracker (2022-23)
Scott Satterfield left Louisville after a four-year run to take over at Cincinnati.
Louisville was unable to lure Jeff Brohm away from Purdue the first time around, but this time was different, as Brohm made the decision to come back to take over his alma mater and home town team.
2023 HEAD COACH
JEFF BROHM
PURDUE HC
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
BRIAN BROHM
Purdue OC / QBs
QUARTERBACKS
TBA
RUNNING BACKS
CHRIS BARCLAY
Purdue RBs
WIDE RECEIVERS
GARRICK MCGEE
Purdue WRs
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA
TIGHT ENDS
TBA
2022 STAFF:
Lance Taylor (OC / WRs)
Pete Thomas (QBs)
Nic Cardwell (OL)
De'Rail Sims (RBs)
Josh Stepp (TEs)
Larry Dace (Offensive GA)
Curtis Finch (Offensive GA)
Vijay Stingley (Offensive QC)
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
CO-DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR / SECONDARY
RON ENGLISH
Purdue Co-DC / Secondary
LINEBACKERS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2022 STAFF:
Bryan Brown (Associate HC / DC / Secondary)
Greg Gasparato (OLBs)
Mark Ivey (DL)
Wes McGriff (Secondary)
Derek Nicholson (ILBs)
Jeff Popovich (Senior Defensive QC)
Grany Gourley (Defensive GA)
Caleb Fuller (Defensive GA)
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA
2022 STAFF:
SUPPORT STAFF:
2022 SUPPORT STAFF:
Deion Branch (Director of Player Development / Interim HC)
Clay Colvin (Recruiting Coordinator for Creative Media)
Jacob Brandon (Quality Control)
John Herron (Recruiting Coordinator)
Pete Nochta (Director of Recruiting Operations)
Luke Mullett (Director of Football Technology)
Ben Sowders (Director of S&C)
Seth Price (Analyst)
Zeb Speir (Quality Control)
Mark Speir (Chief of Staff)
Josh Thompson (DFO)
Ryan Fleming (Graduate Assistant - Recruiting)
Geoff Stanford (Assistant S&C)
Quon Stout (Assistant S&C)