Skip to main content

Louisville Staff Tracker (2022-23)

louisville - Staff Tracker -1

Scott Satterfield left Louisville after a four-year run to take over at Cincinnati.

Louisville was unable to lure Jeff Brohm away from Purdue the first time around, but this time was different, as Brohm made the decision to come back to take over his alma mater and home town team.

2023 HEAD COACH
JEFF BROHM
PURDUE HC

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
BRIAN BROHM
Purdue OC / QBs

QUARTERBACKS
TBA

RUNNING BACKS
CHRIS BARCLAY
Purdue RBs

WIDE RECEIVERS
GARRICK MCGEE
Purdue WRs

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA

TIGHT ENDS
TBA

2022 STAFF:
Lance Taylor (OC / WRs)
Pete Thomas (QBs)
Nic Cardwell (OL)
De'Rail Sims (RBs)
Josh Stepp (TEs)
Larry Dace (Offensive GA)
Curtis Finch (Offensive GA)
Vijay Stingley (Offensive QC)

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

CO-DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR / SECONDARY
RON ENGLISH
Purdue Co-DC / Secondary

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2022 STAFF:
Bryan Brown (Associate HC / DC / Secondary)
Greg Gasparato (OLBs)
Mark Ivey (DL)
Wes McGriff (Secondary)
Derek Nicholson (ILBs)
Jeff Popovich (Senior Defensive QC)
Grany Gourley (Defensive GA)
Caleb Fuller (Defensive GA)

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2022 STAFF:

SUPPORT STAFF:

2022 SUPPORT STAFF:
Deion Branch (Director of Player Development / Interim HC)
Clay Colvin (Recruiting Coordinator for Creative Media)
Jacob Brandon (Quality Control)
John Herron (Recruiting Coordinator)
Pete Nochta (Director of Recruiting Operations)
Luke Mullett (Director of Football Technology)
Ben Sowders (Director of S&C)
Seth Price (Analyst)
Zeb Speir (Quality Control)
Mark Speir (Chief of Staff)
Josh Thompson (DFO)
Ryan Fleming (Graduate Assistant - Recruiting)
Geoff Stanford (Assistant S&C)
Quon Stout (Assistant S&C)

Tags
terms:
jeff brohmStaff TrackerLouisville

You May Like

Mel Tucker

Mel Tucker's $95 million contract is not the bargain we thought it was

Two mega-donors will only cover a quarter of the contract, documents show.

By Zach Barnett
COASTAL - Staff Tracker copy-1

Coastal Carolina Staff Tracker (2022-23)

By Doug Samuels
William Penn

William Penn hires fellow NAIA head coach

Marc Benavidez, coming off a 10-win season, is leaving his alma mater to become the new head coach at William Penn.

By Doug Samuels
Eastern New Mexico

Eastern New Mexico announces head coaching change

Tye Hiatt will not return after two seasons running the program.

By Zach Barnett
Screen Shot 2022-12-22 at 8.38.52 AM

NFL moving Sunday Ticket from DirecTV to YouTubeTV

Thirty years ago, DirecTV used the NFL to get satellite dishes on every home and in every sports bar. Now Google will use pro football to get YouTube TV in those same spaces.

By Zach Barnett
Eric Morris

The sky's the limit for Eric Morris at North Texas

Looking at North Texas's history, there's not a lot to suggest why the Mean Green will climb to the top of the American. Looking at UNT's resources, there's not a lot to suggest they can't.

By Zach Barnett
Bobby April

Stanford's defensive coordinator will reportedly come from the Big Ten

Stanford will reportedly land Bobby April as their new defensive play caller.

By Doug Samuels
NSD23-1

The top early NSD 2023 announcements from around college football

Here's our annual look at the programs crushing their NSD23 announcement

By Doug Samuels