Louisville Staff Tracker (2022-23)

Scott Satterfield left Louisville after a four-year run to take over at Cincinnati.

Louisville was unable to lure Jeff Brohm away from Purdue the first time around, but this time was different, as Brohm made the decision to come back to take over his alma mater and home town team.

2023 HEAD COACH

JEFF BROHM

PURDUE HC

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

BRIAN BROHM

Purdue OC / QBs



QUARTERBACKS

TBA



RUNNING BACKS

CHRIS BARCLAY

Purdue RBs



WIDE RECEIVERS

GARRICK MCGEE

Purdue WRs



OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA



TIGHT ENDS

TBA

2022 STAFF:

Lance Taylor (OC / WRs)

Pete Thomas (QBs)

Nic Cardwell (OL)

De'Rail Sims (RBs)

Josh Stepp (TEs)

Larry Dace (Offensive GA)

Curtis Finch (Offensive GA)

Vijay Stingley (Offensive QC)





DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA



CO-DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR / SECONDARY

RON ENGLISH

Purdue Co-DC / Secondary



LINEBACKERS

TBA



DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2022 STAFF:

Bryan Brown (Associate HC / DC / Secondary)

Greg Gasparato (OLBs)

Mark Ivey (DL)

Wes McGriff (Secondary)

Derek Nicholson (ILBs)

Jeff Popovich (Senior Defensive QC)

Grany Gourley (Defensive GA)

Caleb Fuller (Defensive GA)

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2022 STAFF:



SUPPORT STAFF:



2022 SUPPORT STAFF:

Deion Branch (Director of Player Development / Interim HC)

Clay Colvin (Recruiting Coordinator for Creative Media)

Jacob Brandon (Quality Control)

John Herron (Recruiting Coordinator)

Pete Nochta (Director of Recruiting Operations)

Luke Mullett (Director of Football Technology)

Ben Sowders (Director of S&C)

Seth Price (Analyst)

Zeb Speir (Quality Control)

Mark Speir (Chief of Staff)

Josh Thompson (DFO)

Ryan Fleming (Graduate Assistant - Recruiting)

Geoff Stanford (Assistant S&C)

Quon Stout (Assistant S&C)



