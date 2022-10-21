LSU AD Scott Woodward set to sign contract extension

Woodward has orchestrated the hiring of Brian Kelly as well as major hires in women's basketball and baseball.

LSU regents are set to approve an extension for AD Scott Woodward that will keep him under contract through 2029, according to multiple reports.

Woodward arrived from Texas A&M on a 6-year deal that started at $1.1 million and rose to $1.5 million.

The extension would top Woodward out at $1.85 million per year. He was previously set to make $1.375 million in 2022 and $1.5 million in 2023 and '24.

According to Nola.com, Woodward can earn $500,000 if LSU wins a national championship (any sport), wins three SEC championships, or reaches the College Football Playoff. He is eligible for that bonus twice during the term -- once before 2025, and once after. Woodward's deal also has academic incentives up to $100,000.

Also the former AD at Washington, Woodward developed a reputation as a big game hunter in the hiring process that has borne true at LSU. He hired Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame to coach the Tigers' football team, 3-time national champion Kim Mulkey to coach LSU's women's basketball team, and Jay Johnson, a 2-time College World Series participant at Arizona, to lead LSU's storied baseball team.

Woodward's extension lifts his past Alabama AD Greg Byrne, who signed an extension earlier this year taking him past the $1.6 million mark.

