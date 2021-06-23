LSU athletics losses top $80m due to COVID

The financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on collegiate athletics continues to become crystalized, and LSU's athletics program is the latest major program to reveal the impact of the virus that shuttered athletics and society alike for nearly 15 months. LSU has been hit particularly hard by the global virus.
Author:
Publish date:

The financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on collegiate athletics continues to become crystalized, and LSU's athletics program is the latest major program to reveal the impact of the virus that shuttered athletics and society alike for nearly 15 months.

According to reports Wednesday, including in the Baton Rouge Business Report, LSU athletics' programs suffered $81 million in losses due to the pandemic.

The Business Report also notes that LSU is not allowed to use federal aid to reduce that deficit.

Earlier this month, the University of Florida announced that it had absorbed some $54 million in coronavirus-related losses to the Gators' men's and women's athletics programs.

Last month, the Southeastern Conference – home to both the Gators and Tigers, as well as other 12 other Power 5 programs – announced it was distributing an additional $23 million per institution from its coffers to help offset the universal losses endured by each school.

Like every football program in both the college and professional ranks last fall, LSU saw its capacity limited for its home games. Tiger Stadium, the Death Valley home of the Tigers, usually packs out to more than 100,000 fans for each of LSU's eight regularly scheduled home dates; COVID-19 restrictions limited that number to a mere 25% in the abbreviated, SEC-only 2020 campaign.

Additionally, the Tigers saw their 2020 spring sports' seasons – including their powerhouse baseball program – cancelled.

The Business Report additionally noted that LSU's athletics had generated some $95 million in revenue the prior year, as Ed Orgeron and Joe Burrow were leading the Tigers' football program to a national championship.

LSU has already begun to work back to normal attendance procedures in its home venues; the Tigers allowed full capacity for all outdoor spring sporting events beginning in late April and is expected to return Tiger Stadium to its full capacity – 102,321 – for the '21 season.

You May Like

BYU Locker Room

Video: BYU shows off shiny new locker room

BYU hadn't had a locker room update in almost two decades, and the new look they revealed to players yesterday is really impressive and includes one design detail you won't see anywhere else in college football.

Steve Sarkisian

"We're not just running plays to run plays." Building an attack-based pass game with Steve Sarkisian

The new Texas head coach shared the true basis for his "All Gas No Brakes" mantra.

CoY-2020-wide

Ryan Carty -- 2020 FootballScoop FCS Coordinator of the Year

Carty's offense pieced together multiple game-winning drives, including one to secure the program's first FCS national title.

Mark Spier Western Carolina

Appalachian State has added former FCS head coach to staff

Appalachian State is bringing a former assistant who helped develop six All Americans and was part of three national titles back to campus after he spent the past nine seasons as an FCS head coach.

Billy Napier

Louisiana reportedly set to make Billy Napier Sun Belt's first $2 million coach

Fresh off leading the best season in school history, Napier has increased his lead as the highest-paid coach in Sun Belt history.

Greg Gard Wisc

Players confront their head coach and secretly record the meeting: "We're not here to build your resume"

A secretly recorded meeting at Wisconsin among veteran players and their head coach, where one player reminds Greg Gard, "We're not here to build your resume" provides some important perspective for head coaches.

Wade Lang

Wofford offensive coordinator Wade Lang announces retirement

Lang has been Wofford's offensive coordinator for the past 31 seasons.

College Football Playoff

12-team playoff takes another important step forward, but with a warning

Earlier today, a presentation was provided to the College Football Playoff board of managers on the 12-team playoff proposal and while it took another important step forward, it also came with a warning.