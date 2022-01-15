Bolstering personnel and recruiting, LSU hiring key staff member away from Fisher, Texas A&M

Texas A&M has just been putting the finishing touches on a 2022 signing class that’s among the best ever seen in the modern college football era.

Now, Brian Kelly’s first-year LSU program is snaring a key member from the Aggies’ off-the-field staff.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that the Tigers are adding Michael Ferrara, Texas A&M’s assistant director of player personnel, into a similar role for Kelly’s Tigers’ program.

Ferrara, who will work hand-in-hand with rising personnel star Will Redmond – whose stops include Tennessee, MTSU, Kansas and LSU, helped play a key role in an Aggies’ 2022 signing class that generated national headlines for both its top-end talent – some half-dozen consensus five-star prospects have inked with the Aggies – as well as an overall total of 25 four- and five-star prospects in their class.

Like Redmond, Ferrara broke into the collegiate personnel/recruiting world under a pair of directors considered among the absolute best in the industry: Bob Welton, who heads up Alabama’s personnel department and spent nearly a decade as a lead scout in the NFL; Matt Wilson, who likewise has NFL experience as well as time running personnel shops from UConn to Memphis to Indiana, Mississippi State and, now, Wilson most recently accepted the challenge to lead up Butch Jones’ personnel department in Jones’ return to a head-coaching role after a three-year hiatus.

Ferrara is a University of Tennessee graduate whose SEC insight was seen as a key plus for LSU, which has indicated a plant to redouble resources and recruiting efforts under Kelly, hired away from Notre Dame last month after LSU had fired Ed Orgeron mid-season.