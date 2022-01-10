Sources: Brian Kelly, LSU making pair of key additions to Tigers' recruiting staff

Kelly is adding two recruiting experts with deep, deep ties in Louisiana

LSU is making a pair of key additions to Brian Kelly’s first staff in an all-important area: recruiting.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Kelly is snagging Sherman Wilson away from Louisiana Tech, where Wilson had spent the past year as the Bulldogs’ director of football recruiting, and also adding Jordan Arcement, a Louisiana native with Power 5 experience in a recruiting department, to the Tigers’ football staff.

Both Wilson and Arcement will work directly with LSU’s recruiting efforts in off-the-field roles.

Like Arcement, Wilson has deep Louisiana ties from his undergraduate work Southeastern Louisiana as well as prep coaching experience in the state. Wilson also has worked for Southern Mississippi and Memphis, in various roles that included recruiting.

He also had an internship with the Los Angeles Rams’ scouting department.

Arcement, the Louisiana native who played at Nicholls State, worked in recruiting operations for Bronco Mendenhall’s University of Virginia program, before Arcement resigned from the position to pursue additional opportunities late in 2020.

Arcement had served in key roles for the Cavaliers with both recruiting and scouting responsibilities.