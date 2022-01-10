Skip to main content

Sources: Brian Kelly, LSU making pair of key additions to Tigers' recruiting staff

Kelly is adding two recruiting experts with deep, deep ties in Louisiana

LSU is making a pair of key additions to Brian Kelly’s first staff in an all-important area: recruiting.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Kelly is snagging Sherman Wilson away from Louisiana Tech, where Wilson had spent the past year as the Bulldogs’ director of football recruiting, and also adding Jordan Arcement, a Louisiana native with Power 5 experience in a recruiting department, to the Tigers’ football staff.

Both Wilson and Arcement will work directly with LSU’s recruiting efforts in off-the-field roles.

Like Arcement, Wilson has deep Louisiana ties from his undergraduate work Southeastern Louisiana as well as prep coaching experience in the state. Wilson also has worked for Southern Mississippi and Memphis, in various roles that included recruiting.

He also had an internship with the Los Angeles Rams’ scouting department.

Arcement, the Louisiana native who played at Nicholls State, worked in recruiting operations for Bronco Mendenhall’s University of Virginia program, before Arcement resigned from the position to pursue additional opportunities late in 2020.

Arcement had served in key roles for the Cavaliers with both recruiting and scouting responsibilities. 

You May Like

Ben Thienes -- 2021 FootballScoop Operations Director of the Year

10 seconds ago
CoY-2021-Wide

Scott Sinclair -- 2021 FootballScoop Strength & Conditioning Coach of the Year

Georgia is annually the strongest, fastest, meanest team in college football, and 2021 represented their peak (so far).

6 minutes ago
Matt Nagy

The Bears have fired Matt Nagy

Matt Nagy didn't make the progress the organization needed to see, and he's reportedly out partway through his fourth season

2 hours ago
Cortez Hankton

Sources: With staff almost complete, Brian Kelly and LSU target top SEC assistant coach

Kelly needs a wide receivers coach and is going after a rising star

2 hours ago
Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Football Prediction and Preview

Sources: AppState, Pat Washington part; Mountaineers need wide receivers coach

Washington has coached more than three decades across some of the sport's top programs

19 hours ago
nick kirby

Alabama's Nick Saban, Georgia's Kirby Smart believe NIL widening college's 'haves, have-nots'

As the two coaches prepare for the CFP title Monday night, they're also addressing the future of their sport

21 hours ago
Mike Zimmer

Report: Mike Zimmer not expected to return to Minnesota Vikings

Zimmer's Vikings has won two playoff games in eight seasons on the job.

Jan 8, 2022
Deion Sanders

Coach Prime does it again: Jackson State stuns with another blue-chip prospect

Sanders and the Tigers received a commitment from a consensus top-50 player Saturday

Jan 8, 2022