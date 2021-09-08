September 8, 2021
Publish date:

Stage set for Orgeron Bowl at LSU

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will face off against his son, Cody, the starting quarterback for McNeese State, Saturday in Death Valley.
It's been quite the dubious start to the 2021 football season for Ed Orgeron.

LSU's coach saw his Tiger bravado turned against him, after he challenged an UCLA fan to “bring your ass on, in your sissy blue shirt” hours before kick-off.

Well, the Bruins brought it in the form of a 38-27 upset of LSU, which oftentimes was pushed around by its hosts.

Now to get his first win this season, Orgeron must go through his son, Cody Orgeron. He's the quarterback for visiting McNeese State Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

“Obviously, it's different but you gotta put that aside,” Orgeron said. “I've gotta put the Tigers first, and he's gotta put McNeese first.

“It is different, it's a different emotion but an exciting time. It's an exciting time for us to face off on different sidelines.”

Cody Orgeron completed 30 of 48 passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns in McNeese's 42-36 loss to NCAA Division II top-ranked West Florida.

“Very impressed, very impressed with his release, the play-calling,” Orgeron said, praising longtime friend and McNeese coach Frank Wilson. “This is Cody's sixth year, he weighs 200 pounds now. He went there 160 pounds, soaking wet.”

Orgeron said his mother has his entire private box for Saturday's game and plenty of other family and friends have asked for tickets.

“There's gonna be a lot of people come watch the Tigers play, and a lotta people come watch Cody play,” he said. “It's going to be a special night.”

