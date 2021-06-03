Sources confirm LSU, Orgeron have new offensive line coach

Well, Ed Orgeron absolutely wasted no time in finding LSU's next offensive line coach.
Well, this move isn't taking very long.

Barely 24 hours since announcing he was terminating incumbent offensive line coach James Cregg, LSU coach Ed Orgeron already seems to have Cregg's replacement.

He's in line to raid an Southeastern Conference Western Division rival and bring his top candidate home in the process.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Brad Davis, a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native, will be the Tigers' new offensive line coach. Sources within the past hour directly confirmed the news that Davis will, indeed, be LSU's offensive line coach moving forward.

Jordy Culotta first shared the news that Orgeron was working to bring home Davis, who has coached at hometown Southern University among his dozen previous collegiate stops but never has coached at LSU.

Davis is a former University of Oklahoma player with SEC experience at Florida, Texas A&M, Missouri and – most recently -- Arkansas since joining Sam Pittman's staff more than a year ago.

Orgeron on Wednesday announced the abrupt dismissal of the veteran coach Cregg, with whom Orgeron had worked at three different schools – Southern Cal and Tennessee as well as LSU.

Davis is considered one of the top line coaches in the SEC and a deft recruiter. He's coached on both sides of the line of scrimmage and been a run-game coordinator and co-offensive coordinator five different times in his 18-year coaching career.

