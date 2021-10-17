October 17, 2021
Publish date:

Ed Orgeron on way out at LSU

LSU coach Ed Orgeron, just 17 games after a national championship, has agreed to separate from the Tigers' program at season's end, sources confirmed to FootballScoop.
Author:

Ed Orgeron is out at Louisiana State University, by season's end, sources confirmed Sunday to FootballScoop.

The move for Orgeron and LSU to separate – the Tigers have just five remaining regular-season games, including showdown-tilts with Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Alabama and Arkansas – comes just 17 games after Orgeron led LSU to the 2019 College Football Playoff championship.

Orgeron's separation from LSU was first reported by Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

LSU also is coming off a dramatic, 49-42 win against visiting Florida – a program Orgeron's Tigers have twice-beaten while going just 7-6 in their last 13 games.

But the Orgeron-LSU union had been fraying for several months, as the Tigers dealt with almost unprecedented staff turnover and multiple off-the-field issues, including Title IX discrimination allegations that involved former star running back Derrius Guice, among others.

Orgeron took over his beloved LSU program midway through the 2016 season, after the school abruptly separated with Les Miles – one of the three coaches, including Orgeron and Nick Saban, to lead the LSU program to a national championship this century.

Orgeron closed the '16 campaign at 6-2 and earned the job on a full-time basis.

He then went 34-7 across the next three full seasons, punctuated by that record-shattering 15-0, national championship campaign in '19.

But Orgeron since that time has gone a middling 9-8 and too often suffered blowout-losses, as well as becoming entangled in the off-the-field mess.

