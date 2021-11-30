LSU planning to hire Brian Kelly

This morning we first brought word that LSU was now targeting Brian Kelly.

Sources confirm to FootballScoop LSU is expecting this deal to get done. Pete Thamel first reported LSU was expecting to get a deal done.

Over the years, as Kelly became the winningest coach in Notre Dame history, many thought that his next move would be to the NFL.

Turns out, his next challenge may be the SEC instead.

Kelly, who is 60 years old, left Cincinnati to lead the Irish back in 2010 and has compiled a 113-40 record with two appearance in the College Football Playoff, where his Irish have lost handily to Alabama and Clemson.

The Irish went on a seven-game winning streak this year after losing to Luke Fickell and Cincinnati to finish the season 11-1.

